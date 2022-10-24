Berlin Police Department
Arrests
- Eliseo Hermelindo Clinto, 21, 4314 Edgebrook Drive, Orlando, Fla., was charged Oct. 21 with driving without a valid license and speeding (83 mph in a 55 mph zone).
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
- Jessica Lynn Powell, 37, 359 Coleman Rd., Hartsfield, was charged Oct. 21 with forgery - 4th degree (misdemeanor).
- Jose Martin Garcia Ambrosio, 25, 212 Fifth Ave. N.W., was charged Oct. 23 with open container in vehicle, due care, driving without a valid license, failure to drive within single lane and DUI.
- Darryl Terrance Harris, 59, 145 Magnolia Drive, was charged Oct. 22 with DUI, open container in vehicle and driving without headlights required.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
- Fred Joudie Brown III, 40, 363 Mac Massey Rd., was charged Oct. 16 with disorderly conduct.
- Charles Jerome Spann, 25, 1108 15th St. S.E., was charged Oct. 20 with no insurance and driving while tag is suspended.
- Peter Czechoske Thornton Jr., 22, 384 East Gate Circle, Norman Park, was charged Oct. 21 with failure to appear.
- Jason Anthony Chauncey, 44, 110 West Main St., Lakeland, was charged Oct. 21 with failure to appear.
- Janell Nicolette Williamson, 40, 1162 Second St. S.E., was charged Oct. 21 with two probation violations.
- Joshua James McMurphy, 18, 136 Elham Rd., was charged Oct. 22 with DUI.
- Jazmyn Ybarra, 17, 373 Railroad St., Berlin, was charged Oct. 22 with speeding (74 mph in a 55 mph zone) and driving without a valid license.
- Juan Alberto Juarez, 30, 1041 Jonah Tillman Rd., was charged Oct. 21 with failure to drive within a single lane and driving without a valid license.
- Gina Leann Clayton, 42, 1639 Doerun-Norman Park Rd., Norman Park, was charged Oct. 12 with following too closely and DUI.
- Elder Adalid Elvir, 24, 602 Candlewick Lane, Lilburn, Ga., was charged Oct. 21 with driving without a valid license (misdemeanor) and tail lights required.
