Georgia State Patrol

Arrests

  • Wilburn Eugene Partain, 51, 115 Garden Lane, was charged Oct. 22 with DUI, driving while license suspended, distracted driving, failure to drive within a single lane and driving too fast for conditions. Other charges were failure to have license on person and expired vehicle tag or decal.

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

  • Brandon Avery Bennett, 18, 3225 Cannon Rd., was charged Oct. 24 with DUI, tail lights required and open container in vehicle.
  • Tiffany Shundrea Lewis, 30, 403 11th Court S.E., was charged Oct. 24 with theft by receiving stolen property.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

  • Robbie Andrew Land, 39, 210 T Davis Rd, Hartsfield, was charged Oct. 24 with a probation violation.

