Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
- Jordan Daniel Duran, 24, 2351 Powerline Road, Haines City, Fla. was charged Oct. 26 with driving while unlicensed.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
- Roderick Houston, 43, 901 Seventh Ave. S.E., was charged Oct. 27 with a probation violation.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
- Ryshell Tina Williams, 27, 1957 Sylvester Hwy. #49, was charged Oct. 25 with two counts of failure to appear.
- DaAnthony Jenzelle Booker, 21, 449 N. Bolton St., Boston, Ga., was charged Oct. 25 with a probation violation.
