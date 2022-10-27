Georgia State Patrol

Arrests

  • Jordan Daniel Duran, 24, 2351 Powerline Road, Haines City, Fla. was charged Oct. 26 with driving while unlicensed.

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

  • Roderick Houston, 43, 901 Seventh Ave. S.E., was charged Oct. 27 with a probation violation.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

  • Ryshell Tina Williams, 27, 1957 Sylvester Hwy. #49, was charged Oct. 25 with two counts of failure to appear.
  • DaAnthony Jenzelle Booker, 21, 449 N. Bolton St., Boston, Ga., was charged Oct. 25 with a probation violation.

