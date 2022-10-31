Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
- Kotorick Moore, 43, 610 E. Welch St., Sylvester, was charged Oct. 31 with DUI, driving while license suspended and child restraint law child seat safe.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
- Estrellita Linda Mascoroo, 27, 911 14th St. S.W., was charged Oct. 28 with battery - family violence.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
- Cipriano Ochoa Alvarado, 42, 1014 Ann St., Waycross, was charged Oct. 24 with failure to stop for a stop sign and driving without a license.
- Keith Allen Phillips, 32, 604 Hwy. 133 S., was charged Oct. 28 with a probation violation.
- Noah Austin Oneal, 23, 2436 Dunn Rd., was charged Oct. 28 with a probation violation, speeding (85 mph in a 55 mph zone), driving while license suspended and loitering or prowling.
- Roger Dale Macklin Jr., 29, 1330 US Hwy. 319, Norman Park, was charged Oct. 27 with two probation violations.
- Faith Leighann Taylor, 17, 743 Hwy. 270 W., Doerun, was charged Oct. 27 with simple battery.
- Caleb Ryan Hancock, 17, 559 Hwy. 319 N., was charged Oct. 28 with affray (fighting).
- Leslee Anne Roberts, 17, 1587 Ellenton-Omega Rd., Norman Park, was charged Oct. 28 with affray (fighting).
- Daryll Ushone King, 46, 412 MLK Jr. Drive, was charged Oct. 27 with fugitive from justice.
