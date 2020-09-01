Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
- Marcus Channing Mancil, 32, 3962 Old Doerun Road, was charged Aug. 28 with two counts of probation violation.
- Frederick Logan Faircloth, 32, 369 J.D. Herndon, was charged Aug. 28 with probation violation.
- Karey Jermaine Elliott, 35, 329 Georgia Highway 111, was charged Aug. 28 with two counts of probation violation.
- Gorgeous Bridges, 30, 1522 Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard in West Palm Beach, Florida, was charged Aug. 28 with failure to appear.
- Jimmie Dewey Morris Jr., 55, 1722 Fourth Street S.E., was charged Aug. 29 with sex offender failed to report, bail jumping generally, and theft by taking.
- Jay Wayne Jarrell, 58, 1191 Myron Heart Road in Coolidge, was charged Aug. 30 with failure to obey traffic control device and driving without license.
Criminal Trespass
- A Moultrie woman reported criminal trespass on Aug. 27 in reference to a man she used to be in a relationship with coming to her home at night, attempting to stay, then not leaving her yard when told to leave.
Sex Offenses
- A Doerun woman reported statutory rape on Aug. 29 in reference to a known man sexually assaulting her daughter for at least three years.
- A Moultrie woman reported aggravated child molestation in reference to a known man sexually assaulting two juveniles in the past.
Harassing Communications
- A Moultrie man reported harassing communications on Aug. 30 in reference to two known people threatening to hurt and kill him.
Theft
- A woman on Weaver Road reported Aug. 28 that a man who lived with her took her $550 M1 carbine rifle from her home without permission.
- A Moultrie woman reported theft by taking on Aug. 29 in reference to a known family member breaking into her home on Halls Trail and taking money and prescription medication from her.
- A Moultrie man reported burglary on Aug. 29 in reference to an unknown person taking his $1,500 white-gold chain necklace, a weight bar with two plates and two dumbbells.
Dispute
- A Moultrie renter reported a verbal dispute on Aug. 29 in which his landlord yelled, cussed at him, then threatened him with a machete as he attempted to move out of a rented home.
Battery
- A Moultrie woman reported simple battery on Aug. 29 in reference to her daughter pushing, kicking and scratching her.
- A Moultrie man reported simple assault on Aug. 29 in reference to a past occurred assault with a known man.
Hit and Run
- A Moultrie man reported a hit and run on Aug. 29 in reference to an known person pulling into his yard without permission then backing out of it, hitting a vehicle, then leaving.
Disorderly Conduct
- A Moultrie woman reported reckless conduct on Aug. 28 in reference to a known man’s son pulling a gun out, firing two shots in the air and telling her to leave his property.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
- Brittany Spires, 20, 158 Trailer Park Road, had an April 6 charge for probation violation added on.
- Fletcher Dontavious Moore, 25, 551 U.S. Highway 319 N., was charged Aug. 25 with possession/manufacturing/distribution of controlled substances, possession of firearms or knife while trying to commit crimes, driving under influence-drugs/alcohol, adult restraint law seat belt 18 years and older, lighted headlights required at certain times, and possession of drug related objects.
- Joseph Michael Hay, 54, 702 12th Street S.E., was charged Aug. 27 with hindering apprehension or punishment of criminal.
- Patrick Jerome Pridgen, 30, 804 Highland Boulevard, was charged Aug. 27 with obstruction (non-physical) and safety belt violation.
- Calvin Jamal Kagler, 17, 702 12th Street S.E., was charged Aug. 27 with statutory rape, burglary first degree and child molestation.
- Saul Emmanuelle Rivera, 18, 118 Second Street S.W., was charged Aug. 28 with probation violation.
- Jacob Artie Russell, 30, 1019 Holmes Drive, was charged Aug. 28 with trespassing.
- David Lee Owens, 57, 1208 12th Street S.W., was charged Aug. 28 with driving with suspended or revoked license and failure to stop for stop sign.
- Bernal Ortiz, 46, 639 Willow Lane, was charged Aug. 28 with no driver’s license and duty to obey.
- Tiffany Marie Knight, 34, 132 Halls Trails Road, was charged Aug. 28 with tampering with evidence and possession/manufacturing/distribution of controlled substances.
- Brandon Payne, 25, 13046 London Derry Place in Tampa, Florida, was charged Aug. 29 with reckless driving and fleeing or attempting to elude police officer.
- Ruben Salas Hernandez, 24, 3457 Sylvester Drive, was charged Aug. 29 with theft by shoplifting.
Berlin Police Department
Arrests
- Darryl Eugene McCoy, 59, Berlin, was charged Aug. 28 with theft by shoplifting.
