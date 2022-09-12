Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
- Dariene Denardo Lee, 39, 827 Shy Manor Drive Apt 2, was charged Sept. 10 with DUI, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to stop for a stop sign, due care and open container in vehicle.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
- Hector Ruano-Rivera, 56, 1010 Circle Rd., was charged Sept. 10 with failure to stop for a stop sign and driving without a valid license.
- Casandra Banuelos, 30, 23 Lake Say-Hi Drive, Tifton, was charged Sept. 11 with simple battery - family violence.
- Jorge Gutierrez Acosta, 23, 235 Dogwood Drive, was charged Sept. 10 with driving while license suspended or revoked (2nd offense).
- Daniel Alexandro Vargas-Zuniga, 23, 209 Yates Lane, was charged Sept. 10 with DUI, driving without license and open container in vehicle.
Colquitt County Sheriff's Office
Arrests
- Demetrius Labrawn McBride, 25, 1002 Ninth Ave. S.E., was charged Sept. 9 with contempt of court.
- Desy Ricardo Aldridge, 27, 174 Big Bear Blvd., Norman Park, was charged Sept. 9 with failure to appear.
- Travis Dale Steffen, 39, 3267 R.L. Sears Rd., Norman Park, was charged Sept. 9 with theft by taking.
- Dustin Paul Jones, 43, 467 Millpond Rd., was charged Sept 9 with two probation violations.
- Sireatha Diane Glenn, 35, 1410 N. Dawson St. Apt. A, Thomasville, was charged Sept. 9 with a probation violation.
- Joel Soria, 35, 186 Cedar St., was charged Sept. 9 with an open container in a vehicle and driving while license suspended or revoked.
- Shannon Michael Norman, 32, 7392 Antioch Rd., Adel, was charged Sept. 8 with reckless conduct and interference with government property - felony.
- Marcus Woodrow Rogers, 35, 815 JD Stewart Rd., was charged Sept. 10 with disorderly conduct.
- Skylar Chase Lindsey, 28, 701 John Vickers, Rd., Norman Park, was charged Sept. 8 with a DUI.
- Estebon Neptali Garcia Layues, 27, 180 David St., Adel, was charged Sept. 11 with a DUI and driving without a valid license.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.