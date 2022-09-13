Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
- Lazaro Rosas-Gonzalez, 55, Miami, Fla., was charged Sept. 1 with DUI, speeding (75 mph in a 55 mph zone) and suspended license.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
- Jose Rodriquez Serrano, 31, Norman Park, was charged Sept. 4 with a probation violation and battery.
- Jaquarious Ladon Taylor, 26, 811 Second Ave. S.W., was charged Sept. 17 with a probation violation and eight counts of entering automobile.
- Denise Vazquez, 20, 411 11th Court S.E., was charged Sept. 9 with hit and run and driving without a valid license.
Colquitt County Sheriff's Office
Arrests
- Breanna Nicole Jordan, 28, 2720 Ga. Hwy. 27 W., was charged Sept. 12 with a probation violation.
- Alphondriah Br’Nee Knighton, 18, 1521 Ninth St. S.W., was charged Sept. 12 with 60 days on reckless conduct and a probation violation.
- Raiford Jack Flowers III, 38, 304 10th St. S.E., was charged Sept.12 with a probation violation.
- John Allen Touchton, 53, 1988 Sylvester Hwy., was charged Sept. 12 with terroristic threats and acts (misdemeanor).
- Andrew Jacob Murphy, 32, 173 Sam Harrell Rd., was charged Sept. 12 with two counts of criminal attempt to commit murder, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated battery, two counts of cruelty to children in the 1st degree, possession of a firearm during the commission of crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
- Michael David Wallis, 47, 1276 Antioch Rd., Adel, was charged Sept. 12 with failure to appear.
- Michael Dewayne Tuff, 45, 400 Ninth Ave. S.E., was charged Sept. 13 with a probation violation.
- Juan Carlos Moreno, 17, 1003 Madison Ave., Tifton, was charged Sept. 8 with aggravated battery.
- Sixto Alberto Juarez Jose, 19, 561 Roundtree Bridge Rd., Norman Park, was charged Sept. 3 with driving without a valid license.
- Joel Soria, 35, 186 Cedar St., was charged Sept. 9 with open container in vehicle and driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
- Marisa Marlene Redding, 35, 404 Seventh Ave. S.W., was charged Sept. 2 with cruelty to children - 1st degree and battery - family violence (1st offense - misdemeanor).
- Jose Juan Moreno-Lopez, 46, 275 Tucker Lane, was charged Aug. 30 with defective equipment and driving without a valid license.
- John David Edwards, 35, 156 Church St. N.E., Dawson, was charged Sept. 6 with no insurance and driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
- Alfaro Guillermo, 30, 498 Country Drive, was charged Sept. 5 with impeding traffic flow and driving without a valid license.
- Alton Cannon, 57, 416 Second St. N.W., was charged Sept. 6 with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, DUI, unsafe operation of radio or telephone, lighted headlights required and driving while license suspended.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.