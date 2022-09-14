Berlin Police Department
Arrests
- Zacarias Marino Ramirez, 40, 7370 Hwy. 122 E., Ray City, was charged Sept. 13, 2022 failure to maintain insurance and driving while license was suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
- Raheem Jadon McBride, 42, 316 Eighth St. S.W., was charged Sept. 13 with aggravated assault.
- Marnygee Miyon Edwards, 20, 1317 13th Ave SW, was charged Sept. 13 with two probation violations, two counts of aggravated assault, home invasion - 1st degree, two counts of armed robbery and possession of firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes.
- Dechane Lavonte Williams, 32, 521 Ninth St. S.W., was charged Sept. 13 with aggravated stalking, criminal trespass - family violence, theft by taking and failure to appear.
- Alfonso Alejandro Quintero, 28, 382 Ga. Hwy. 125, Tifton, was charged Sept. 14 with a probation violation.
- Willie James Banks Jr., 46, 205 Dennis Powell Lane, Norman Park, was charged Sept. 13 with a probation violation.
- Nathaniel Banks, 23, 205 Dennis Powell Lane, Norman Park, was charged Sept. 13 with failure to appear.
Colquitt County Sheriff's Office
Arrests
- Michael Dewayne Tuff, 45, 400 9th Ave SE, was charged Sept. 13 with a probation violation and failure to appear.
- Shane Anthony Bush, 39, 489 Jim Sharp Rd, Norman Park, was charged Sept. 11 with possession of methamphetamine.
