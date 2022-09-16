Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
- Isarel U Lopez, 30, 299 Honeybear Road, Norman Park, was charged Sept. 14 with a probation violation.
- Willie James Banks Jr., 46, 205 Dennis Powell Lane, Norman Park, was charged Sept. 14 with a probation violation.
- Nathaniel Banks, 23, 205 Dennis Powell Lane, Norman Park, was charged Sep. 13 with failure to appear.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
- Torris Demon Christful, 45, 2535 Danero Ave., Richmond, Texas, was charged Sept. 14 with a probation violation.
- Arteveion Deangalo Harris, 26, 120 Fourth St. S.W., was charged Sept. 14 with a probation violation.
- Vincent Renardo Sylve, 28, 1415 St. Augstine Rd., Valdosta, was charged Sept. 14 with a probation violation.
- Jerry Maxwell Ward, 52, 3129 Morgens Way, Valdosta, was charged Sept. 15 with conversion of payments for real property improvements.
- Nicolas Craig Anno, 24, 611 Brooks Rd., Doerun, was charged Sept.15 with a probation violation.
- Marvin Franklin Tillman, 43, 2015 Second St. N.W., was charged Sept. 8 with driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of methamphetamine and stop sign violation.
- Anari Jaquante Houston, 22, 324 Fourth Ave. N.W., was charged Sept. 15 with three counts of aggravated assault and possession of firearm or knife during the commission or attempt of to commit a crime.
- Austin Lee Hutto, 26, 2899 Mount Sinai Rd., Doerun, was charged Sept. 15 with failure to appear.
