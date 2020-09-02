Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
- Wiliford Terrell Johns, 47, 311 West Railroad Street in Pelham, was charged Aug. 25 with probation violation.
- Michael Edward Wright, 39, was charged Aug. 26 with theft by receiving stolen property-misdemeanor and theft by deception-misdemeanor.
- Kaitlyn Sheree, 20, 5138 Stage Road in Meigs, was charged Aug. 26 with probation violation.
- Harlin Bruce Miller, 32, 301 Joyner Road, Lot 4, in Cairo, was charged Aug. 27 with probation violation.
- Jarion Dupree Willingham, 33, 152 Robinson Street in Camilla, was charged Aug. 27 with probation violation.
- Alejandro Carapia Maranda, 22, 699 Sardis Church Road, was charged Aug. 30 with driving without license, failure to drive within single lane and driving under the influence-alcohol.
- Leslie Edward Hunt, 43, 2609 Sumner Road, was charged Aug. 31 with rape, child molestation and other sex crimes.
- Katrina Lynn Young, 58, 233 Westwood Drive, was charged Aug. 31 with simple battery-family violence.
- Brain Jeremy Hargraves, 41, 1111 Valley Road in Albany, was charged Sept. 1 with probation violation.
Theft
- A Moultrie man reported burglary on Aug. 31 in reference to an unknown person stealing $1,180 in tools from his home on Bay Rockyford Road.
- A Berlin man reported burglary on Sept. 1 in reference to an unknown person breaking into his house and stealing a $450 Smith and Wesson revolver along with a Napa car battery.
Assault
- A Moultrie woman reported simple assault on Aug. 30 in reference to a man she was in a relationship with pushing her and taking her phone after accusing her of buying it with his money and using it to cheat on him.
Dispute
- A Coolidge woman reported a domestic dispute on Sept. 1 in reference to a known man attempting to fight her and pulling a knife on a group of juveniles.
- A Moultrie woman reported a domestic dispute on Sept. 1 in reference to a known man arguing with her about the shape of a home and then choking her.
Threats
- A Moultrie woman reported threats on Sept. 1 in reference to a known man attempting to rear end her with his pickup truck then stopping beside her to yell, curse at her, call her names and threatening that she needs to find somewhere safe or that he’ll “find something safe for her to do,” all while she picked up her kids from a bus stop on the 200 block of East Bethel Avenue.
Criminal Trespass
- A Norman Park woman reported criminal trespass on Sept. 1 in reference to juveniles coming into her yard on U.S. Highway 319 N. and destroying a presidential campaign sign.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
- William Nathan Henderson, 42, 1304 Hutchinson Drive, was charged with two counts of possession of drugs or weapons by an inmate.
- Haley Marie Tucker, 30, 1708 First Avenue S.E., Room 118, was charged Aug. 27 with probation violation.
- Deprince Hakeem Slaughter, 30, 2605 Sixth Street S.E., was charged Aug. 31 with probation violation.
Norman Park Police Department
Arrests
- Steven Dywane Foster, 26, 145 North Union Road, Lot #7, in Lenox, was charged with driving without license.
- Steven Brian Fortson, 39, 1330 U.S. Highway 319 N. in Sycamore, was charged Aug. 30 with three counts of probation violation, possession of methamphetamine, driving while license withdrawn, unsafe movement of parked vehicle and failure to stop at stop sign.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
- Charlie Ann Powell, 56, 115 Railroad Street in Sparks, was charged Sept. 1 with turning position/signals required and driving under influence-drugs/alcohol.
- Quinton Charles Willis, 23, 103 Stagecoach Lane in Thomasville, was charged Sept. 1 with DUI-driving under the influence of drugs.
