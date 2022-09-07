Georgia State Patrol
● Jacinto Saez, 26, 1807 Garden Villa Drive, was charged Sept. 4 with DUI, speeding (75 mph in a 55 mph zone), suspended registration, drivers to exercise due care and no insurance.
● John Wesley Peterman, 38, 1200 Highland Blvd., was charged Sept. 2 with driving while license suspended.
● Ezequiel Hernandez Perez, 25, 400 Culbertson Rd., was charged Sept. 4 with open container in vehicle, hit and run, duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of the accident, driving without a valid license and failure to drive within a single lane.
● Draoone Deshawn Hampton, 31, 5434 Ione Rd., Pavo, was charged Sept. 6 with adult restraint law seat belt 18 and over, improper turn or u-turn, failure to drive within a single lane, reckless driving, no insurance and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer - felony. Additional charges were tail lights required, DUI, speeding, drivers to exercise due care, driving without license on person and driving on the wrong side of the road.
Moultrie Police Department
● Timothy John Beatty, 57, 1409 11th St. S.W., was charged Sept. 6 with criminal trespass - family violence.
● Laquesha Haynes, 36, 713 26th Ave. S.E. Apt. B, was charged Sept. 6 with disorderly conduct.
● Michael Larry Todd, 68, 1713 First Ave. S.E., was charged Sept. 5 with theft by taking.
● Jose Rodriguez Serrano, 31, Norman Park, was charged Sept. 4 with a probation violation and battery.
● Jose Vidal Martinez, 47, 204 Roy Price Rd., was charged Sept. 4 with theft by taking (family violence) and battery (family violence).
● Chad Tremaine Daniels, 42, 2920 Doug Turner Drive, was charged Sept. 3 with possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, tail lights required, driver to exercise due care and DUI - driving under the influence of drugs less safe and driving while license suspended.
Colquitt County Sheriff's Office
● Alexius Ajazha Miller, 23, 1558 Baytree Rd., Valdosta, was charged Sept. 3 with driving while license suspended and tag light illumination required.
● Antonio Lopez-Serrano, 47, 212 Yogi Bear Rd., Norman Park, was charged Sept. 5 with driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
● Ignacio Diaz-Jimenez, 32, 259 Temple Terrace Circle, Cairo, was charged Sept. 5 with brake light out and driving without a valid license (misdemeanor).
● Stephanie Lee Cowart, 44, 118 Ward St., Ray City, was charged Sept. 6 with a probation violation.
● Gauge Timothy Dean, 23, 699 J.O. Stewart Rd., Norman Park, was charged Sept. 2 with battery - family violence, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, interference with government property, three probation violations and speeding. Additional charges were aggravated assault on a police officer, driving while license withdrawn and theft by receiving stolen property, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, failure to drive within a single lance and failure to give a turn signal.
● Johnny Keith Franklin, 46, 107 Maple St., Omega, was charged Sept. 3 with possession of methamphetamine, driving while license suspended and tag light required.
● Troy Earl Williams, 58, 1455 Millpond Rd., was charged Aug. 30 with simple battery - family violence.
● James Lomont Brown, 42, 4104 Tallokas Point Drive, was charged Aug. 31 with battery - family violence and obstruction (non-physical).
● Sandi Marie Tripp, 50, 21, E. Bethel Ave., was charged Sept. 5 with criminal trespass.
● Marion Jackson Holcomb, 79, 1129 Sardis Church Rd., was charged Sept. 3 with cruelty to a person 65 years old or older.
● Walker Barry Hamilton, 55, 1957 Sylvester Hwy., was charged Sept. 2 with simple battery - family violence and criminal trespass - family violence.
● Ryan Douglas Bobo, 37, 09 Newsome Rd., was charged Sept. 5 with two counts of cruelty to children - 3rd degree and battery - family violence.
● Ira Nelson Lewis, 61, 157 Quail Ridge Rd., was charged Sept. 5 with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
● Joan Watson Nagera, 59, 2803 Sylvester Drive, was charged Sept. 6 with exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults, elder persons or residents.
