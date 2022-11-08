Berlin Police Department
Arrests
- Ambrosio Roque Lopez, 31, 612 Circle Rd., was charged Nov. 5 with unauthorized use of red lights and driving without a valid license.
- Dakota Michel Humphrey, 22, 121 S.W. Lasso Drive, Lake City, Fla., was charged Nov. 5 with headlights requirements and driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
- Andres Martinez, 29, 1344 Hallmark Drive, was charged Nov. 6 with DUI, driving without a valid license and failure to drive within a single lane.
- Audrianna Victoria Zeigler, 31, 18 E. Bethel Ave., was charged Nov. 3 with theft by shoplifting - felony.
- Tony Bernard Wilson, 33, 119 Joe Louis Ave, was charged Nov. 4 with malice murder, two counts of aggravated assault, felony murder, possession of firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes and possession of firearm by convicted felon.
- Amir Washington, 20, 413 C MLK Jr. Drive, was charged Nov. 5 with two counts of criminal trespass.
- Earl Alexander Robertson, 44, 112 Union Drive, Doerun, was charged Nov. 6 with parole violation, terroristic threats and acts, and giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer.
- Ray Charles Godfrey, 57, 216 Lakeside Drive, was charged Nov. 6 with simple battery - family violence.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
- Mashawnda Shayettia Williams, 27, 220 Hawthorn Drive, was charged Nov. 4 with a probation violation.
- Joshua Brian Suber, 32, 120 W. Wilson St., Leslie, was charged Nov. 4 with failure to appear.
- Joseph Earl Phillips, 24, 69 Hudson Lane, was charged Nov. 4 with a probation violation.
- Dana Leon Martin, 213 Second St. N.W., was charged Nov. 5 with a probation violation and bondsman off bond.
- Terrance Jannon Long, 39, 945 Perry Rd., was charged Nov. 6 with probation violation and failure to appear.
- Matthew Wayne Howell, 37, 1515 Crestwood Lane, was charged Nov. 5 with a probation violation.
- Jimmie Dewey Morris Jr., 57, 1722 Fourth St. S.E., was charged Nov. 6 with probation violation.
- Carnelious Marshall Jr., 52, 3100 Tyndall Rd., Valdosta, was charged Nov. 4 with forgery - 3rd degree (felony).
- Amy Diane Johnson, 42, 1479 Cook Rd., was charged Oct. 31 with DUI.
- Jorge Alberto Resendiz-Zapata, 21, 150 30th Ave. N.E., was charged Nov. 3 with failure to appear, tag light required and driving with suspended license.
- Leshia Gina Lowery, 57, 409 Northside Drive, was charged Nov. 1 with suspended registration, no proof of insurance and expired or no registration or title.
- Terrance Jermain King, 36, 1204 Fourth Ave. S.E., was charged Nov. 3 with driving with suspended license.
- Kenneth Posey, 65, 1604 Herman Simmons Rd., Doerun, was charged Nov. 2 with expired or no registration or title, no insurance, remove or affix plate, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor) and failure to stop for stop sign.
- Celio Durte Martinez, 53, 1515 Fourth Ave. N.E., was charged Oct. 29 with failure to drive within a single lane and driving without a valid license.
- Joy Rebecca Kelly, 38, 1330 US Hwy. 319 N., Norman Park, was charged Nov. 5 with driving while license suspended.
- James Dale Hobgood. 53, 513 Clarence Jones Rd., was charged Nov. 4 with driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
- Lesder Belzal Bamaca, 19, 452 Dorminey Rd., was charged Nov. 6 with driving without a valid license and tag lights required.
- Hermilo Colmenares, 23, 2775 Ellenton-Norman Park, was charged Nov. 4 with speeding (72 mph in 55 mph zone) and driving without a valid license.
- David Gonzales, 26, 3905 Danny Kirkland Rd., Nicholls, was charged Nov, 4 with suspended registration and driving without a valid license.
- Juan Alberto Juarez, 30, 1041 Jonah Tillman Rd., was charged Nov. 5 with driving without a valid license.
- Marcos Elias Mejia, 31, 1065 Jonah Tillman Rd., was charged Nov. 4 driving without a valid license and child restraint.
- Behemar Perez, 34, 155 Willow Drive, was charged Nov. 6 with driving without a valid license, DUI and failure to drive within single lane.
- James Daniel Smith, 52, 170 Mae Rd., was charged Nov. 5 with driving while license is suspended or revoked.
