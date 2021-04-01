Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Trayvin Dwayne Owens, 27, 1408 11th Ave. N.W., was charged March 31 with misdemeanor battery.
• Melissa Yvette Wright, 41, 4771 Goodson Road, Camilla, was charged March 31 with probation violation.
Incidents
• On March 31, an officer was dispatched to the 600 block of First Avenue Southeast in reference to a male exposing himself. Frederick Gardner Jr., 29, 167 Hancock Trail, was later charged with public indecency.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Shalamaar Shalore Toombs, 35, 125 Edmonson Road Lot 9, was charged March 31 with speeding, giving false information, two counts of driving with a withdrawn license and tail lights violation.
• Erik Omar Leon, 21, 310 Dogwood Drive, was charged March 31 with affray.
• Carlos Alberto Castro, 26, 2429 Hwy. 37 East Lot 7, was charged March 31 with probation violation, statutory rape and child molestation.
• Norris Antonio Edwards, 30, 308 Tree Terrance Pkwy, Austell, Ga., was charged March 31 with theft by deception.
