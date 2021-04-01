Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Trayvin Dwayne Owens, 27, 1408 11th Ave. N.W., was charged March 31 with misdemeanor battery.

Melissa Yvette Wright, 41, 4771 Goodson Road, Camilla, was charged March 31 with probation violation.

Incidents

On March 31, an officer was dispatched to the 600 block of First Avenue Southeast in reference to a male exposing himself. Frederick Gardner Jr., 29, 167 Hancock Trail, was later charged with public indecency.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Shalamaar Shalore Toombs, 35, 125 Edmonson Road Lot 9, was charged March 31 with speeding, giving false information, two counts of driving with a withdrawn license and tail lights violation.

Erik Omar Leon, 21, 310 Dogwood Drive, was charged March 31 with affray.

Carlos Alberto Castro, 26, 2429 Hwy. 37 East Lot 7, was charged March 31 with probation violation, statutory rape and child molestation.

Norris Antonio Edwards, 30, 308 Tree Terrance Pkwy, Austell, Ga., was charged March 31 with theft by deception.

