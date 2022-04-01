Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Aaron Lee Rowe, 32, 1402 West Blvd. S.W., was charged March 31 with disorderly conduct and resist, obstruct or oppose law enforcement officers on duty with animals.
• William Dwayne Brooks, 50, 65 Barnes Rd., Enigma, was charged March 31 with possession of cocaine and adult restraint seat belt law.
• Janet Elizabeth Jackson, 28, 430 Country Drive, was charged March 31 with probation violation and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Colquitt County Sheriff's Office
Arrests
• Rogeilo Lopez, 41, 119 Yates Lane Lot A, was charged March 31 with simple assault-family violence.
