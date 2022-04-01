Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Aaron Lee Rowe, 32, 1402 West Blvd. S.W., was charged March 31 with disorderly conduct and resist, obstruct or oppose law enforcement officers on duty with animals.

• William Dwayne Brooks, 50, 65 Barnes Rd., Enigma, was charged March 31 with possession of cocaine and adult restraint seat belt law.

• Janet Elizabeth Jackson, 28, 430 Country Drive, was charged March 31 with probation violation and driving while license suspended or revoked.

Colquitt County Sheriff's Office

Arrests

Rogeilo Lopez, 41, 119 Yates Lane Lot A, was charged March 31 with simple assault-family violence.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Trending Video

Recommended for you