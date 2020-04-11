Georgia State Patrol

Charges and Arrests

• Dontavious Rashod Jackson, 24, 1207 Thirteenth Avenue S.W., was charges April 8 with fleeing or attempting to elude police officers, adult restrain law violation, failure to stop for a stop sign, driving under the influence (DUI) and failure to obey traffic control device.

Moultrie Police

Charges and Arrests

• Demetrius Ro’Shaud Crawford, 29, 1109 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, was charged April 8 with violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.

 

