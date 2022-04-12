GEORGIA STATE PATROL
ARRESTS
Jacob Thomas Garza, 24, 315 15th St., S.E., was charged Apr. 11 with probation violation, driving while license suspended, driving without license on person, D.U.I, brake lights and possession of methamphetamine.
Philip John Lawson, 30, 191 Giles Rd., was charged Apr. 11 with adult restraint seat belt law and D.U.I.l
COLQUITT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
ARRESTS
William Randall Clifton, 49, 588 Cook Rd. Unit A, was charged Apr. 12 with failure to appear.
Dennis James Palmore Jr., 33, 1002 sixth Ave. S.E., was charged Apr. 11 with probation violation.
Marcus Duval Gibson, 25, 102 Peacan St., Sylvester, was charged Apr. 11 with probation violation.
Jalplymen Bernard Fowler, 20, 323 Independent Dr., Albany, was charged Apr. 11 with two counts of forgery.
