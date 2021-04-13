Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Carl Smith, 73, 603 Black Acres Road, was charged April 11 with failure to keep proper lane and D.U.I.- 1st offense.
• Antonio Vanshawn Thornton, 44, 917 St. S.W. Apt 1, was charged April 10 with driving with a withdrawn license, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, window tint violation, open container and D.U.I.
• Jamare Eigah Payton, 32, 1330 US Hwy. 319 N. Lot 65, Norman Park, was charged April 10 with driving without a license and D.U.I.- Drugs/Alcohol.
• Clanessa Jenai Johnson, 28, 603 Bethany St., Sparks, was charged April 12 with driving with a withdrawn license and speeding.
Berlin Police Department
Arrests
• Romario Izara Pastor, 29, 181 Third St., Berlin, was charged April 12 with failure to stop at a stop sign, fleeing or attempting to elude, window tint violation, possession of a drug related object, driving without a license and open container.
• Fillman Garcio, 40, 181 Third St., Berlin, was charged April 12 with possession of a drug related object.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• John Stanley Griner, 60, 2344 Old Doerun Road, was charged April 11 with two counts of probation violation.
• Christopher Eric Robichaud, 37, 161 Cedar Lane, Ocilla, Ga., was charged April 8 with possession of a schedule II substance and is on hold for Tift County.
• Caleb Weldon, 18, 809 Second Ave. S.W., was charged April 9 with simple battery.
• Kaysha Nashell Trim, 29, 1024 Second Ave. N.W., was charged April 10 with probation violation.
• William Blake, 31, 221 S. Peachtree St., Doerun, was charged April 8 with possession of meth and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime.
• Michael Garrett Brown, 36, 221 Blackberry Lane, was charged April 9 with disorderly conduct.
• Tristan Stewart, 24, 1029 Sharon Church Road, Omega, was charged April 12 with theft by taking.
• Jerome Leggett, 57, 629 Oak Circle, was charged April 12 with failure to appear.
• Jennifer Forbes, 29, 1199 Firth St. SW, was charged April 12 with five counts of theft by shoplifting.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Feliciano Camillo, 38, 600 Circle Road was charged April 11 with driving without a license.
• Corey Dewayne Brown, 38, 3212 Ga. Hwy. 256, Ty Ty, was charged April 9 with failure to appear.
• Matthew Edmonson, 33, 1029 Sharon Church Road, was charged April 10 with probation violation.
• Alim Racheed Lovett, 32, 658 N. Goodmen St., Sparks, was charged April 9 with probation violation.
• Webb Jerome Brown Jr., 46, 97 Fulgham Lane, Sparks, is on hold for Cook County as of April 10.
• Ross Bennett Thomas, 32, 142 Thomas St., was charged April 8 with 10 counts of possession of a firearm during the commitment of a crime, possession of meth and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
• Amber Harrison, 23, 142 Thomas St., was charged April 8 with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of meth and possession of a schedule I substance with intent to distribute.
• Jay Wayne Jerrell, 59, 556 Millpond Road, was charged April 12 with failure to appear.
• Gegory Ward, 50, 145 Quail Ridge, was charged April 12 with failure to appear.
• George Willis Price III, 51, 510 26th Ave. S.E. Apt 510, was charged April 12 with theft by receiving stolen property.
• Shannon Lee Nunez, 25, 214 Smokey Bear Road, Norman Park, was charged April 12 with interference with an electronic monitoring device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.