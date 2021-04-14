Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Mark Land Jr., 17, 177 Hiers Road, Berlin, was charged April 12 with obstruction of an officer and simple battery.

Chad Tremaine Daniels, 41, 1212 10th St. S.W., was charged April 13 with probation violation.

Renee Ruth Knight, 34, was charged April 13 with simple assault.

Carl Franklin, 49, 1024 Fifth Ave. S.W., was charged April 13 with probation violation.

Berlin Police Department

Arrests

Cyntessia Lowe, 28, 2226 S. Jackson St. Apt A, Albany, was charged April 13 with probation violation.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Amanda Leigh Hinson, 38, 1303 JP Perry Road, Norman Park, was charged April 13 with probation violation.

Cynthia Dawn Smith, 46, 2219 Sylvester Drive, was charged April 13 with a bench warrant and possession of meth.

Timothy Edward Cooley, 37, 2915 E. Central Ave. was charged April 12 with probation violation, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of meth and is on hold for Grady County.

Aaron Lee Rowe, 31, 1767 Hwy. 133 N., was charged April 12 with failure to appear.

Derek Lee Ogletree, 35, 757 Hwy. 319 N., Norman Park, was charged April 12 with failure to appear.

