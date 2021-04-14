Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Mark Land Jr., 17, 177 Hiers Road, Berlin, was charged April 12 with obstruction of an officer and simple battery.
• Chad Tremaine Daniels, 41, 1212 10th St. S.W., was charged April 13 with probation violation.
• Renee Ruth Knight, 34, was charged April 13 with simple assault.
• Carl Franklin, 49, 1024 Fifth Ave. S.W., was charged April 13 with probation violation.
Berlin Police Department
Arrests
• Cyntessia Lowe, 28, 2226 S. Jackson St. Apt A, Albany, was charged April 13 with probation violation.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Amanda Leigh Hinson, 38, 1303 JP Perry Road, Norman Park, was charged April 13 with probation violation.
• Cynthia Dawn Smith, 46, 2219 Sylvester Drive, was charged April 13 with a bench warrant and possession of meth.
• Timothy Edward Cooley, 37, 2915 E. Central Ave. was charged April 12 with probation violation, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of meth and is on hold for Grady County.
• Aaron Lee Rowe, 31, 1767 Hwy. 133 N., was charged April 12 with failure to appear.
• Derek Lee Ogletree, 35, 757 Hwy. 319 N., Norman Park, was charged April 12 with failure to appear.
