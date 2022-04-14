Doerun Police Department
Arrests
• Rachel Quin McCracken, 24, 246 Old Bainbridge Rd., Baconton, Ga., was charged April 14 with probation violation.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Jacob Thomas Garza, 24, 315 15th St. S.E. Apt. A5, was charged April 12 with failure to appear.
• Huntley Elizabeth Walker, 20, 1817 Camilla Hwy., Norman Park, was charged April 12 with D.U.I.; giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement; speeding and failure to drive within a single lane.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Isaiah Quadeer Daniels, 17, 120 Fourth St. S.W. Apt. B, was charged April 11 with entering auto.
• Christian Don Juan Cordova, 19, 130 Peachtree Circle, Funston, was charged April 13 with tires, open container in vehicle, expired driver’s license, speeding, tag light and D.U.I.
• David Wilbur Kaney, 54, 52 Fifth St. N.E., was charged April 13 with adult restraint and driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Alexandria Lajoy Bonner, 22, 502 27 St., Apt. 3, was charged April 13 with theft by taking, open container in vehicle, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and possession and use of a drug related object.
• Lucius Lenorris Severson, 21, 1025 10th St. S.E., was charged April 13 with simple battery.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Misty Nichole Snipes, 43, 945 Perry Rd., was charged April 13 with three counts of being party to a crime, theft by receiving stolen property and two counts of criminal trespass.
• Alexandra Kayleigh McBrayer, 24, 2014 Butland Rd., Tifton, was charged April 12 with probation violation.
• Jeremy Richard Lewis, 39, 2105 East Central Ave., was charged April 12 with failure to appear.
• Mario Martinez, 37, 155 Parkway Drive Lot 43, Tifton, was charged April 12 with driving without a valid license.
• Christopher Damar Walker, 31, 899 Rossman Dairy Rd., was charged April 13 with two counts of probation violation and giving false information.
• Kayla Grace Hall, 24, 3004 Mahan Drive, Tallahassee, Fl., was charged April 13 with probation violation.
• Donnis Greenwood III, 40, 1591 East Park Ave. Apt. 116, Enterprise, Ala., was charged April 13 with probation violation.
• Jeffery Kurt Horne, 50, 46, Harris St., Pavo, was charged April 13 with sexual battery.
• Joshua Martin Bivins, 945 Perry Rd., was charged April 13 with theft by taking, criminal trespass, criminal attempt to commit a misdemeanor, possession of tools for commission of a crime and criminal trespass.
• Luveaches Marquette Moore, 50, 1108 Ninth Ave. N.W., was charged April 13 with probation violation and failure to appear.
• Terrance Jannon Long, 38, 945 Perry Rd., was charged April 13 with probation violation, criminal damage to property and theft by taking.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.