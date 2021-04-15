Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Teresa Lavernie Zeigler, 49, 1016 Second Ave. S.E., was charged April 13 with disorderly conduct and trespass.

Doerun Police Department

Arrests

Julie Ann Yates, 43, 601 Riggs Store Road, was charged April 14 with disorderly conduct

Emmanuel Quiroz-Ramirez, 37, 250 Sam Sells Road, was charged April 14 with driving without a license.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Francisco Moctezuma, 24, 504 Rossman Dairy Road Lot 0, was charged April 14 with speeding and driving with a withdrawn license.

Kevin Maurice Clark, 40, 413 MLK Jr. Apt. 13, was charged April 14 with aggravated child molestation and solicitation of sodomy under 18.

Charles Jason Hobgood, 42, 795 Hwy. 82 West, Leesburg, Ga., was charged April 15 with failure to appear.

Talita Foster Williams, 42, 1438 Green St., Remerton, Ga., was charged April 14 with probation violation.

React to this story:

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you