Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Teresa Lavernie Zeigler, 49, 1016 Second Ave. S.E., was charged April 13 with disorderly conduct and trespass.
Doerun Police Department
Arrests
• Julie Ann Yates, 43, 601 Riggs Store Road, was charged April 14 with disorderly conduct
• Emmanuel Quiroz-Ramirez, 37, 250 Sam Sells Road, was charged April 14 with driving without a license.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Francisco Moctezuma, 24, 504 Rossman Dairy Road Lot 0, was charged April 14 with speeding and driving with a withdrawn license.
• Kevin Maurice Clark, 40, 413 MLK Jr. Apt. 13, was charged April 14 with aggravated child molestation and solicitation of sodomy under 18.
• Charles Jason Hobgood, 42, 795 Hwy. 82 West, Leesburg, Ga., was charged April 15 with failure to appear.
• Talita Foster Williams, 42, 1438 Green St., Remerton, Ga., was charged April 14 with probation violation.
