Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Luis Antones Nava, 38, 652 Sugarsand Rd., Douglas, was charged April 14 with open container in vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked, D.U.I., following too closely and speeding.
• Christopher Andrew Rosales, 29, 339 Willow Drive, was charged April 13 with too fast for conditions, illegal possession of controlled substance, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime and speeding.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Deothia Latrica Hall, 39, 716 Seventh Ave. S.E., was charged April 14 with aggravated assault.
• Alexandria Lajoy Bonner, 22, 502 27th St. Apt. 3, was charged April 13 with two counts of felony theft by receiving stolen property, misdemeanor theft by receiving, open container in vehicle, possession and use of a drug related object and three counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Robert Rakevious Fuller, 30, 630 Fifth Ave. S.W., is on hold for Worth County as of April 14.
• Nicholas Perez, 32, was charged April 14 with pedestrian under the influence.
• Joel Peni Torres, 58, 146 Sam Harell St., was charged April 14 with theft of lost/mislaid property.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Mary Lynn Hobgood, 37, 4148 Hwy. 319 N., Norman Park, was charged April 12 with trafficking methamphetamine and violation of handicap parking space.
• Joseph Chason, 24, 5438 Main St., Valdosta, was charged April 14 with probation violation.
• Terrance Jannon Long, 38, 945 Perry Rd., was charged April 13 with failure to appear.
• Jessica Longstreet, 17, 1305 Oriole Drive, Thomasville, was charged April 14 with battery.
• Dara Lea Merritt, 49, 291 C. Dunn Lane, was charged April 14 with illegal parking and D.U.I.
• Ja’Naviean Keion Peterson, 20, 1201 Sixth Ave. N.W., was charged April 14 with probation violation.
• Frank Larry Richards, 22, 4191 Hwy. 111, is on hold for Gadsden County, Fl., as of April 14.
• Christopher Damar Walker, 31, 899 Rossman Dairy Rd., was charged April 13 with two counts of probation violation and giving false information to law enforcement officers.
