Sheriff’s Office
Charges and Arrests
• William Lee McGee, 43, 200 Vandenburg Drive, was charged April 15 with illegal possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute and unlawful jail inmate to possess any controlled substance, drugs or gun.
• William Henry Anderson, 29, 200 Vandenburg Drive, was charged April 15 with unlawful for jail inmate to possess any controlled substance, drugs or guns.
• Kenneth Mills, 41, 200 Vandenburg Drive, was charged April 15 with unlawful for jail inmate to possess any controlled substance, drugs or guns.
• Rocky Darien Weldon, 53, 505 Cox Dairy Road, was charged April 10 with disorderly conduct.
• Jennifer Johnson Lunsford, 51, 215 R. Johnson Road, Norman Park, was charged April 10 with driving while license withdrawn.
• George Callhan IV, 24, 502 26th Avenue Apt. 1, was charged April 14 with aggravated assault, false imprisonment, third degree cruelty to children and possession of a firearm or knife while trying to commit crimes.
Moultrie Police
Charges and Arrests
• D’alavion La’Madza Thornton, 17, 809 Second Avenue S.W., was charged March 14 with battery.
• Everett Lewis Smith, 32, 600 12th Avenue S.E., was charged April 12 with terroristic threats and acts.
• Aaron Connell Ponder, 48, 132 S. Academy Street, Funston, was charged April 12 with failure to appear, battery, aggravated assault and third-degree cruelty to children.
• Pearl Lawrence Moore, 40, 131 Ruth Street, was charged April 14 with theft by shoplifting.
• Jerry Lynn King Jr., 52, 621 Fourth Avenue S.W., was charges April 12 with probation violation and aggravated assault.
