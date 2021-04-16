Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Jennifer Forbes, 29, 1199 Fifth St. S.W., was charged April 15 with possession of a drug related object and possession of meth.
• Deothia Latrica Hall, 38, 716 Seventh Ave. S.E., was charged April 15 with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime and simple battery.
• Kristy Ann McDaniel, 37, 532 Wilder Road, was charged April 15 with theft by shoplifting.
• George Callahan IV, 25, 1103 MLK Drive, was charged April 15 with third degree cruelty to children and simple battery.
Berlin Police Department
Arrests
• Claro Alin Juarez, 31, 181 Third St. Lot 9, Berlin, was charged April 15 with disorderly conduct.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Raiford Scott Lane, 35, 925 John Buck McCoy Road, was charged April 15 with driving with a suspended license, theft by taking, fleeing or attempting to elude, battery and reckless driving.
• Sarah Julia Carey, 19, 473 W. Mulberry St., Funston, was charged April 15 with possession of meth and conspiracy to commit a crime.
• Mary Anntoniette Cole, 43, 630 More Road, Cairo, was charged April 15 with failure to appear and giving false information.
• Christine Sue Daughtry, 50, 963 Perry Road, was charged April 14 with crossing state/county guard lines with weapons/intoxicants/drugs without consent and possession of meth with intent to distribute.
• Jose Rangel III, 28, 129 Hilltop Drive, Norman Park, was charged April 14 with pedestrian under the influence, second degree criminal damage to property, terroristic threats and acts and criminal trespass.
• Kenneth John Leiner, 44, 6713 Donerail Trail, was charged April 15 with failure to appear, drugs to be kept in original container and possession of schedule III substance.
• Robert Lee Smith III, 45, 415 31st St. S.E., was charged April 15 with two counts of probation violation, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of meth with intent to distribute and conspiracy to commit a crime.
• Ashley Upton, 21, 1965 Dillon Road, was charged April 15 with two counts of failure to appear, two counts of obstruction of an officer and two counts of escape.
