Doerun Police Department
Arrests
• Brandon Emanuel Bodiford, 22, 4819 Pinto Drive, Albany, was charged April 16 with criminal trespass, battery and cruelty to children.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Treyquan Jamerson, 20, 241 Hopewell Church Rd., was charged April 15 with reckless conduct and three charges of pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another.
• Carlos Omar Villeda, 24, 376 Lane Rd., was charged April 15 with probation violation and fugitive from justice.
• Cameron Emon Singletary, 22, 416 Sixth Ave. S.E., was charged April 16 with speeding and D.U.I.
• Tynikqua Lawanda Smith, 31, 2074 Midyette Rd. Apt. 625, Tallahassee, Fl., was charged April 17 with speeding and driving while license suspended.
• Joseph Robert Aracri, 23, 2945 Jewell Drive, Tallahassee, Fl., was charged April 15 with D.U.I., speeding and open container in vehicle.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Ivan Jimnez Hernandez, 23, 4616 Ellenton-Norman Park, Norman Park, was charged April 17 with D.U.I., driving without a license and lighted headlights required.
• Kelvyn Tremell Howard, 23, 500 Hillcrest Ave., was charged April 15 with no insurance and hit and run.
• Holly Lynn Bitter, 33, 1733 Hwy. 270 E., Doerun, was charged April 15 with failure to appear, burglary, brake lights and turn signals required, possession of cocaine and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Incidents
• Officers were dispatched April 15 to the 100 block of 31st Ave. S.E. in reference to a theft. A license plate was stolen of a 2012 Dodge Cargo Van. The license plate’s number was not disclosed.
• A complainant came to the MPD office on April 16 to state they were the victims of a scam. The complainant stated they attempted to rent a home off Facebook Marketplace for the total of $1,455. The true homeowner was contacted and the transactions were able to be cancelled.
• Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Pine Avenue Southeast on April 16 in reference to a scam. The complainant claimed that they were attempting to rent a home off Facebook Marketplace for the amount of $600. After the complainant realized the home wasn’t actually for rent, she attempted to cancel the payment.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Zachary Andrew Carter, 31, 1731 Hamilton Ave. Rockford, Ill., was charged April 15 with possession of methamphetamine, theft by receiving property stolen in another state and fugitive from justice.
• Jessica Marie Croley, 33, 918 Third St. S.W., was charged April 15 with fugitive from justice.
• Dianna Marie Thornton, 38, 1249 12th St. N.W., was charged April 14 with possession of cocaine and drug court violation.
• Doris Renea Toles, 36, 901 Jefferies Ave., Albany, was charged April 14 with probation violation.
• Kristine Chambers, 32, 5546 Dale Ave., Loves Park, Ill., was charged April 16 with theft by receiving stolen property stolen in another state, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes and possession of methamphetamine.
• Terrance Jannon Long, 38, 945 Perry Rd., was charged April 15 with theft by taking, criminal trespass and criminal attempt to commit a misdemeanor.
Incidents
• Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Ruth Street on April 14 in reference to a structure fire. All four residents were able to get out without incident. No cause of the fire was reported in the incident.
• Deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Hopewell Church Road on April 14 in reference to a burglary. The complainant stated that multiple items were stolen between the dates of April 13 through April 14. Those items include a Greyco Paint Sprayer Model Magnum X7 with a 50-foot hose, an extra 25-foot hose, two nozzle tips, a spray gun and a Vac Master shop-vac. The estimated total was $1,265.
• Deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Clarence Norman Road on April 14 in reference to the theft of a tractor, a John Deere 6415. The complainant stated that it had not been seen since April 6 due to the complainant being out of town. Footage from the theft was obtained.
