Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Horace Stanley Martin, 42, 1372 Gene McQueen Road, was charged April 16 with theft by taking.

Andarius Mickael Collins, 21, 209 Roland Drive, was charged April 16 with criminal trespass.

Cleveland Lenel Jamison, 48, was charged April 15 with three counts of misdemeanor theft by shoplifting and 2nd degree burglary. 

Johnny Paul Johnson, 48, 214 E. Central Ave., was charged April 16 with probation violation. 

Kenneth Alan Hose, 44, 1328 W. Central Ave., was charged April 17 with probation violation.

Berlin Police Department

Arrests

Fillman Garcio, 40, 181 Third St., Berlin, was charged April 16 with violation of window tint; failure to stop for stop sign; driving without a license; open container; duty upon striking fixture; sale, distribution, possession, etc. of dangerous drugs; failure to drive within a single lane; hit and run; and fleeing or attempting to elude.

Doerun Police Department 

Arrests

Gernard Montrell Dawson, 23, 502 Hollow Road, Albany, was charged April 16 with probation violation.

Georgia State Patrol

Arrests

Samuel Tredell Oliver, 30, 428 Ninth St. S.W., was charged April 16 with D.U.I.-Drugs, improper tag display, loud music, and possession of marijuana less than ounce.

Noe Luna, 30, 320 Sardis Church Road, was charged April 16 with adult restraint law and driving without a valid license.

Felipe Mateo, 107 Arrowhead Lane, was charged April 16 with speeding and driving without a license.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Joshua Craig Folsom, 30, 709 Pine Drive, was charged April 16 with riot in a penal institution, simple battery and escape.

Cody Richardson Gignac, 30, 30 East Bethel Lot 5, was charged April 16 with simple battery and riot in a penal institution  

Jose Angel Martin, 23, 297 Lisa Lane, Norman Park, was charged April 16 with simple battery, escape and riot in a penal institution. 

Jorge Adrian Lopez, 30, 290 Beaty Road, was charged April 18 with D.U.I.-Drugs/Alcohol, failure to drive within a single lane and driving without a license.

Raul Sanchez, 43, 18 Revells Road, Tifton, was charged April 17 with driving without a license.

Daniel Saenz, 25, 115 Sam Beasley Road, Lyons, Ga., was charged April 18 with pedestrian under the influence.

Ariannelys Aguilar, 23, 115 Sam Beasley Road, Lyons, Ga., was charged April 18 with D.U.I.-Drugs/Alcohol, open container and failure to drive within a single lane.

Steven Ray Foster, 49, 367 Jasmine Lane, was charged April 16 with theft by taking and criminal damage to property.

Jeff Newton, 56, 172 Southern Trail, was charged April 16 with battery.

John Wesley Selph, 49, 235 Kendalwood Drive, was charged April 17 with two counts of probation violation, no insurance, driving while license withdrawn, suspended registration and possession of meth.

Garry Thomas Weathers, 74, 420 Croft Road, Berlin, was charged April 16 with 1st degree cruelty to children.

Trinity Williams, 22, 10283 Robbit Run Road, Baconton, Ga., was charged April 16 with possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled substance.

Jenny Rae Manning, 19, 1310 Ga. Hwy. 33 S., was charged April 16 with disorderly conduct and obstruction of an officer.

Adrian Seth Alford, 46, 532 Jonah Tillman Road, was charged April 17 with failure to appear.

Kelley Marie Rainey, 33, 183 Rufus Murphy Road, was charged April 18 with failure to appear.

Robert Lee Smith III, 45, 415 31st St. SE, was charged April 15 with possession of meth and possession of ecstasy with intent to distribute.

Cody Lee Tye, 26, 416 Hellis St., Pelham, was charged April 17 with failure to appear.

Amy Inez Truelove, 35, 406 Dean Matthews Road, was charged April 16 with crossing the guardline with meth and possession of meth with intent to distribute.

Timothy Lee Barrett, 34, 537 Roberts St., Slocomb, Alabama, is on hold for Alabama as of April 18.

