Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Horace Stanley Martin, 42, 1372 Gene McQueen Road, was charged April 16 with theft by taking.
• Andarius Mickael Collins, 21, 209 Roland Drive, was charged April 16 with criminal trespass.
• Cleveland Lenel Jamison, 48, was charged April 15 with three counts of misdemeanor theft by shoplifting and 2nd degree burglary.
• Johnny Paul Johnson, 48, 214 E. Central Ave., was charged April 16 with probation violation.
• Kenneth Alan Hose, 44, 1328 W. Central Ave., was charged April 17 with probation violation.
Berlin Police Department
Arrests
• Fillman Garcio, 40, 181 Third St., Berlin, was charged April 16 with violation of window tint; failure to stop for stop sign; driving without a license; open container; duty upon striking fixture; sale, distribution, possession, etc. of dangerous drugs; failure to drive within a single lane; hit and run; and fleeing or attempting to elude.
Doerun Police Department
Arrests
• Gernard Montrell Dawson, 23, 502 Hollow Road, Albany, was charged April 16 with probation violation.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Samuel Tredell Oliver, 30, 428 Ninth St. S.W., was charged April 16 with D.U.I.-Drugs, improper tag display, loud music, and possession of marijuana less than ounce.
• Noe Luna, 30, 320 Sardis Church Road, was charged April 16 with adult restraint law and driving without a valid license.
• Felipe Mateo, 107 Arrowhead Lane, was charged April 16 with speeding and driving without a license.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Joshua Craig Folsom, 30, 709 Pine Drive, was charged April 16 with riot in a penal institution, simple battery and escape.
• Cody Richardson Gignac, 30, 30 East Bethel Lot 5, was charged April 16 with simple battery and riot in a penal institution
• Jose Angel Martin, 23, 297 Lisa Lane, Norman Park, was charged April 16 with simple battery, escape and riot in a penal institution.
• Jorge Adrian Lopez, 30, 290 Beaty Road, was charged April 18 with D.U.I.-Drugs/Alcohol, failure to drive within a single lane and driving without a license.
• Raul Sanchez, 43, 18 Revells Road, Tifton, was charged April 17 with driving without a license.
• Daniel Saenz, 25, 115 Sam Beasley Road, Lyons, Ga., was charged April 18 with pedestrian under the influence.
• Ariannelys Aguilar, 23, 115 Sam Beasley Road, Lyons, Ga., was charged April 18 with D.U.I.-Drugs/Alcohol, open container and failure to drive within a single lane.
• Steven Ray Foster, 49, 367 Jasmine Lane, was charged April 16 with theft by taking and criminal damage to property.
• Jeff Newton, 56, 172 Southern Trail, was charged April 16 with battery.
• John Wesley Selph, 49, 235 Kendalwood Drive, was charged April 17 with two counts of probation violation, no insurance, driving while license withdrawn, suspended registration and possession of meth.
• Garry Thomas Weathers, 74, 420 Croft Road, Berlin, was charged April 16 with 1st degree cruelty to children.
• Trinity Williams, 22, 10283 Robbit Run Road, Baconton, Ga., was charged April 16 with possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled substance.
• Jenny Rae Manning, 19, 1310 Ga. Hwy. 33 S., was charged April 16 with disorderly conduct and obstruction of an officer.
• Adrian Seth Alford, 46, 532 Jonah Tillman Road, was charged April 17 with failure to appear.
• Kelley Marie Rainey, 33, 183 Rufus Murphy Road, was charged April 18 with failure to appear.
• Robert Lee Smith III, 45, 415 31st St. SE, was charged April 15 with possession of meth and possession of ecstasy with intent to distribute.
• Cody Lee Tye, 26, 416 Hellis St., Pelham, was charged April 17 with failure to appear.
• Amy Inez Truelove, 35, 406 Dean Matthews Road, was charged April 16 with crossing the guardline with meth and possession of meth with intent to distribute.
• Timothy Lee Barrett, 34, 537 Roberts St., Slocomb, Alabama, is on hold for Alabama as of April 18.
