Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Allen Durrell Uzzell, 22, 818 Fifth St. N.W. Apt. A, was charged April 18 with aggravated assault.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Jackie Samuel Payne Jr., 40, 362 Yogi Bear Rd., Norman Park, was charged April 17 with theft by taking and possession of methamphetamine.
• Eric Allen Spears, 42, 210 Yates Mulkey Rd., Norman Park, was charged April 17 with tail lights required, D.U.I., open container in vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked and driver to exercise due care.
• Emilio Huerta-Madero, 42, 2595 Hwy. 133 S., was charged April 16 with improper lane changes and driving without a valid license.
• Norris Lavelle McClendon, 51, 1369 Summer Circle, was charged April 18 with failure to appear.
