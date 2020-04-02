Sheriff’s Office
Charges and Arrests
• Darbi Leshea Strickland, 20, 229 Schley Church Road, was charged March 30 with disorderly conduct.
• Dale William Doss, 49, 2609 Old Berlin Road, was charged March 31 with aggravated battery.
• Frantz Lucsaint, 24, 109 N.W. Third Avenue, Hallendall, Fla., was charged March 30 with theft by receiving stolen property.
• Louis Louidson, 22, 320 N.W., Second Avenue, Hallendall, Fla., was charged March 30 with theft by receiving stolen property.
• Esmine Dorsainville, 24, 216 N.W. Third Avenue, Apt. 2, was charged March 30 with speeding and theft by receiving stolen property.
• Joshua Craig Folsom, 30, 709 Pine Drive, was charged Feb. 28 with possession of cellphone by inmate.
• Alexia Shyann Nicole Grant, 18, 30 E Bethel Avenue Lot 2, was charged March 27 with failure to appear.
• Thomas Lamar Lamb, 30, 652 Shorty B Road, was charged March 28 with battery.
• Davelene Ganett, 27, 7238 Old Adel Road, was charged March 27 with probation violation.
• Jackie Samuel Payne, 38, 362 Yogi Bear Road, was charged March 26 with criminal trespass and criminal attempt.
• Jonathan Randall Folsom, 22, 24 Kingwood Garden Road, was charged March 30 with driving without a license, no tag and knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, revoked or cancelled license.
• Nathan Keith McClelland, 31, 1637 Bob Taylor Road, was charged March 30 with driving with a suspended license.
• Andrew Jacob Murphy, 29, 531 D.H. Alderman Road, was charged March 29 with theft by taking and terroristic threats and acts.
• Patricia Jane Brown, 49, 520 Allen Road, Funston, was charged March 14 with disorderly conduct.
• Anival Leonel Bamaca Diaz, 30, Regency Village Drive Lot 15, was charged March 28 with cruelty to children and simple battery.
• Lindsey Carrol Horne, 30, 412 Peachtree Street, Berlin, was charged March 26 with disorderly conduct.
• Anthony Marquis Green, 28, 2062 Son Norman Road, was charged March 25 with pointing or aiming a gun or pistol at another.
• Sara Ann Garcia, 34, 624 Homestrife Road, was charged March 28 with criminal trespass.
• Mario Mejia, 30, Country Circle, was charged March 29 with aggravated assault and two counts of cruelty to children.
• Waylon Joe Selph, 40, 235 Kendallwood Drive, was charged March 29 with driving without a license.
• Stevie Jerome Sutton, 37, 166 Ridge Road, was charged March 29 with having no insurance and driving while tag is suspended.
• Benjamin David Burns, 20, 200 S. Vandenburg Drive, was charged March 31 with theft by taking and escape.
• Emanuel Xavier Smith, 53, 200 S. Vandenburg, was charged March 31 with theft by taking and escape.
• Kevin Scott Stanfield, 58, 1330 Highway 319 N Lot 26, Norman Park, was charged March 28 with driving while license suspended or revoked.
Theft
• A man on Sylvester Highway reported on March 28 that $123 in cash and a Swann security system had been stolen from his residence.
• A man on R.L Norman Road reported March 28 that one red bow saw hand tool had been stolen from his residence.
Moultrie Police
Charges and Arrests
• Bobby Edward Danford, 72, 290 Jim Sharpe Road, Norman Park, was charged March 28 with driving under the influence (DUI) and having an open container in the vehicle.
• Leo Barber, 39, 1209 Sixth Avenue N.W., was charged March 27 with probation violation.
• Walter Allen Sims III, 37, 222 Sixth Street S.W., was charged March 30 with failure to appear for fingerprintable charges.
• Terrence Rashard Ryce, 32, 720 Joe Lewis Avenue, was charged March 29 with possession of cocaine, failure to obey stop sign and driving while license suspended or revoked.
