MOULTRIE [mdash] Willie Vaster Lawson, 88 of Moultrie passed away March 25, 2021 at Pruitt Health Nursing Home. Born January 23, 1933 in Ashburn, Ga, he was the son of the late Warren L. Lawson and Lillie Mae Parramore Lawson. He was preceded in death by his wife, Flonnie Phillips Lawson. He…