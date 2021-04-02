Moultrie Police Department
Incident
• Officers were dispatched to the Raceway in reference to a counterfeit $10 bill. The serial number was later determined to be counterfeit. The complainant said the person who attempted to use it had obtained it after giving someone a ride. The person who had attempted to use it gave a description of the person they had given a ride.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Curtis Tarver, 52, 1221 Elliot Brown St., was charged April 1 on a bench warrant.
• Freddie Lee Smithwick IV, 30, 3760 Stage Coach Road, Meigs, was charged April 1 with no insurance, possession of meth, driving with a suspended tag and affixing license plate.
• Stephanie Lee Cowart, 43, 226 Foxthick Road, was charged April 1 with two counts of probation violation.
