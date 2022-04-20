Georgia State Patrol

Arrests

Maragarito Hernandez-Diego, 31, 404 Overlook Drive, was charged April 18 with driving without a valid license, unsafe operation of radio or telephone and seatbelt violation.

• Francisco Javier Servin-Luna, 23, 200 Colquitt St., Ellenton, was charged April 18 with speeding and driving without a valid license.

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Jose Luis Aguilar, 37, 1474 Old Doerun Rd., was charged April 18 with possession of cocaine, D.U.I., driving while license suspended or revoked, stop sign violation and exhaust system.

• Tre’vayon Saveon Boyd, 20, 710 Sixth St. N.W., was charged April 19 with when a person is a party to a crime, fleeing or attempting to elude police officers and three counts of failure to stop for a stop sign.

• Eric Lamar Palmore, 27, 424 First Ave. S.W., was charged April 17 with willful obstruction of law enforcement and loitering and prowling.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Noah Melvin Sangster, 61, 150 Cook Rd., was charged April 18 with probation violation, failure to appear, adult restraint seat belt law, failure to have license on person, driving without a valid license and trafficking methamphetamine.

• Mariano Alberto Sanchez, 23, 523 Jerusalem Church Rd., was charged April 19 with aggravated assault.

• Wendy Nicole Truluck, 17, 510 Newsom Rd., was charged April 18 with terroristic threats and acts.

• Justin Clint Tiner, 32, 195 Patch Rd., was charged April 19 with burglary first degree.

• Alejandro Adolfo Sanchez, 23, 290 Dick Traylor Rd., was charged April 19 with aggravated battery.

• Tony Ray Burger, 33, 206 Edwards St., Sumner, was charged April 19 with failure to appear.

• Bryan Steven Keith, 36, 202 Motley Rd., was charged April 18 with fugitive from another state.

• Losario Neptalin Ramos-Perez, 28, 3170 Cool Springs Rd., Norman Park, was charged April 19 with exhaust system and driving without a valid license.

