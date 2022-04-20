Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Maragarito Hernandez-Diego, 31, 404 Overlook Drive, was charged April 18 with driving without a valid license, unsafe operation of radio or telephone and seatbelt violation.
• Francisco Javier Servin-Luna, 23, 200 Colquitt St., Ellenton, was charged April 18 with speeding and driving without a valid license.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Jose Luis Aguilar, 37, 1474 Old Doerun Rd., was charged April 18 with possession of cocaine, D.U.I., driving while license suspended or revoked, stop sign violation and exhaust system.
• Tre’vayon Saveon Boyd, 20, 710 Sixth St. N.W., was charged April 19 with when a person is a party to a crime, fleeing or attempting to elude police officers and three counts of failure to stop for a stop sign.
• Eric Lamar Palmore, 27, 424 First Ave. S.W., was charged April 17 with willful obstruction of law enforcement and loitering and prowling.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Noah Melvin Sangster, 61, 150 Cook Rd., was charged April 18 with probation violation, failure to appear, adult restraint seat belt law, failure to have license on person, driving without a valid license and trafficking methamphetamine.
• Mariano Alberto Sanchez, 23, 523 Jerusalem Church Rd., was charged April 19 with aggravated assault.
• Wendy Nicole Truluck, 17, 510 Newsom Rd., was charged April 18 with terroristic threats and acts.
• Justin Clint Tiner, 32, 195 Patch Rd., was charged April 19 with burglary first degree.
• Alejandro Adolfo Sanchez, 23, 290 Dick Traylor Rd., was charged April 19 with aggravated battery.
• Tony Ray Burger, 33, 206 Edwards St., Sumner, was charged April 19 with failure to appear.
• Bryan Steven Keith, 36, 202 Motley Rd., was charged April 18 with fugitive from another state.
• Losario Neptalin Ramos-Perez, 28, 3170 Cool Springs Rd., Norman Park, was charged April 19 with exhaust system and driving without a valid license.
