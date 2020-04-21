Sheriff’s Office
Charges and Arrests
• Gomez Abel, 64, Little Mexico, Moultrie, was charged April 20 with pedestrian under the influence.
• Ashley Marie Gudino, 30, 181 Third Street Lot 9, Berlin, was charged April 16 with possession of drug related objects, possession of cocaine and possession of meth.
• Donald Eric Young, 31, 1823 Ellenton-Coolsprings Road, Norman Park, was charged April 18 with second degree burglary and theft by receiving stolen goods.
• Jose Martin, 297 Lisa Lane, Norman Park, was charged April 16 with three counts of theft by taking, theft by receiving stolen property, obstruction of an officer and second-degree burglary.
• Brian Eugene Laughter, 27, 107 Lighter Knot, was charged April 16 with two counts of aggravated assault and theft by receiving stolen property.
• Donna Beck, 49, 656 Chapman Road, was charged April 18 with probation violation.
• Jamie Steven Elnod, 49, Moultrie, was charged April 18 with having an open container in the vehicle and driving under the influence (DUI).
• Marina Kyle Kostelic, 26, 1388 Cook Road, was charged April 18 with driving with suspended or revoked license.
• Aaron Perez, 28, 1591 Highway 333 Lot 3, was charged April 19 with driving under the influence (DUI) and tail lights required.
• Christopher Daniel Bozeman, 27, 148 Cepcot Drive, was charged April 14 with unlawful conduct during 911 calls or contacting 911 and making a false report.
• Rodrick Slater, 64, 177 Cherry Ave, was charged April 11 with disorderly conduct.
Moultrie Police
Charges and Arrests
• Arthur Lee Smith, 35, 820 Sixth Street S.E., was charged April 18 with probation violation, failure to stop for stop sign and driving while license withdrawn.
• Eric Shawn Mitchell, 26, 655 J.O. Stewart Road, was charged April 16 with possession of meth.
• Alisha Anno, 26, 540 Apt 7 Twenty-seventh Street S.E., was charged April 17 with trespassing and shoplifting.
• Dexter Jerome McClendon, 50, 618 A Fourth Court N.W., was charged April 16 with disorderly conduct.
• Sandi Marine Tripp, 47, 15 Ninth Avenue N.W., was charged April 18 with shoplifting.
