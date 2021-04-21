Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Vincent Renardo, 26, 1415 St. Augustine Road, Valdosta, was charged April 20 with probation violation.
• Christopher Shane Partain, 33, 812 Doc Darbyshire Road, was charged April 20 with failure to appear.
• Chasity Latrice Merritt, 35, 620 Second Ave. N.W., was charged April 20 with failure to appear.
• Randy Joseph Lamb, 44, 140 Anderson Drive, was charged April 20 with receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by convicted felon; possession of methamphetamine and fleeing or attempting to elude.
• Quinton Tyrell Debruce, 24, 325 Pine Trail Road, was charged April 20 with possession of firearm during commission of crime, theft by receiving stolen property, simple battery and aggravated assault.
• Quinterius Jonteze Freeman, 31, 9639 Winding Way Lane, Jonesboro, Ga., was charged April 20 with failure to appear.
• Heather Patrice Yon, 37, 608 North Gradman St., Sparks, was charged April 20 with criminal trespass and resist/obstruction/oppose law enforcement officers on duty..
