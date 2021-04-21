Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Vincent Renardo, 26, 1415 St. Augustine Road, Valdosta, was charged April 20 with probation violation.

Christopher Shane Partain, 33, 812 Doc Darbyshire Road, was charged April 20 with failure to appear.

Chasity Latrice Merritt, 35, 620 Second Ave. N.W., was charged April 20 with failure to appear.

Randy Joseph Lamb, 44, 140 Anderson Drive, was charged April 20 with receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by convicted felon; possession of methamphetamine and fleeing or attempting to elude.

Quinton Tyrell Debruce, 24, 325 Pine Trail Road, was charged April 20 with possession of firearm during commission of crime, theft by receiving stolen property, simple battery and aggravated assault.

Quinterius Jonteze Freeman, 31, 9639 Winding Way Lane, Jonesboro, Ga., was charged April 20 with failure to appear.

Heather Patrice Yon, 37, 608 North Gradman St., Sparks, was charged April 20 with criminal trespass and resist/obstruction/oppose law enforcement officers on duty..

