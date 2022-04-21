Georgia State Patrol

Arrests

James William Ramsey, 65, 707 Sumner Rd. Lot G, was charged April 20 with failure to yield right of way and D.U.I.

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Rantiez Deshad Williams, 28, 3213 Sylvester Drive, was charged April 20 with failure to appear.

• Anthony Jordan Mock, 24, 805 Smith Rd., was charged April 20 with probation violation.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Adam Ryan Dato, 30, 161 Martin Lane, was charged April 20 with harassing phone calls.

• Mary Lynn Hobgood, 37, 4148 Hwy. 319 N., Norman Park, was charged April 20 with probation violation.

• Sealitta Diane Guemez, 34, 1418 Overlook Drive, was charged April 20 with violation of compulsory school attendance.

• Kaylee Lynn Gay, 23, 841 East Central Ave., was charged April 20 with probation violation.

Other agencies

Arrests

Jeffery Todd Moxely, 53, 210 Dogwood Drive, was charged April 20 with parole violation.

