Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• James William Ramsey, 65, 707 Sumner Rd. Lot G, was charged April 20 with failure to yield right of way and D.U.I.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Rantiez Deshad Williams, 28, 3213 Sylvester Drive, was charged April 20 with failure to appear.
• Anthony Jordan Mock, 24, 805 Smith Rd., was charged April 20 with probation violation.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Adam Ryan Dato, 30, 161 Martin Lane, was charged April 20 with harassing phone calls.
• Mary Lynn Hobgood, 37, 4148 Hwy. 319 N., Norman Park, was charged April 20 with probation violation.
• Sealitta Diane Guemez, 34, 1418 Overlook Drive, was charged April 20 with violation of compulsory school attendance.
• Kaylee Lynn Gay, 23, 841 East Central Ave., was charged April 20 with probation violation.
Other agencies
Arrests
• Jeffery Todd Moxely, 53, 210 Dogwood Drive, was charged April 20 with parole violation.
