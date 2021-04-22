Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Willie Same Bivins, 59, 1229 Third St. S.E., was charged April 21 with second degree disorderly conduct.

George Callahan IV, 25, 1103 MLK Drive, was charged April 21 with probation violation.

Georgia State Patrol

Arrests

Francisco Vazquez Flores, 47, 2209 E Broad Ave., Albany, was charged April 21 with suspended registration, unsafe operation of telephone and driving with a withdrawn license.

Tucker James Prestridge, 23, 925 Sauls Road, was charged April 21 with driving with a withdrawn license.

Christina Stapleman, 43, 1336 W. Pennington St., Tucson, Ariz., was charged April 21 with driving with a suspended license and adult restraint seat belt.

Berlin Police Department

Arrests

Gage Tyler Humbers, 24, 200 Ashley St., Berlin, was charged April 21 with driving with a withdrawn license and failure to drive within a single lane.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Jordan Bryce Pollock, 25, 3837 Jordan Lane, Pelham, was charged April 21 with hunting alligators.

