Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Willie Same Bivins, 59, 1229 Third St. S.E., was charged April 21 with second degree disorderly conduct.
• George Callahan IV, 25, 1103 MLK Drive, was charged April 21 with probation violation.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Francisco Vazquez Flores, 47, 2209 E Broad Ave., Albany, was charged April 21 with suspended registration, unsafe operation of telephone and driving with a withdrawn license.
• Tucker James Prestridge, 23, 925 Sauls Road, was charged April 21 with driving with a withdrawn license.
• Christina Stapleman, 43, 1336 W. Pennington St., Tucson, Ariz., was charged April 21 with driving with a suspended license and adult restraint seat belt.
Berlin Police Department
Arrests
• Gage Tyler Humbers, 24, 200 Ashley St., Berlin, was charged April 21 with driving with a withdrawn license and failure to drive within a single lane.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Jordan Bryce Pollock, 25, 3837 Jordan Lane, Pelham, was charged April 21 with hunting alligators.
