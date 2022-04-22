Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Brandon Lavon-Thomas Palmer, 22, 502 Fifth Ave. N.W., was charged April 22 with loud music from auto, possession of tools for commission of a crime, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

• Percy Jakwaile Crawford Jr., 46, 809 Second Ave. S.W., was charged April 21 with two counts of theft by shoplifting.

• Brodrick Jerrel Blackwell, 32, was charged April 21 with trespassing.

• Isaiah Quadeer Daniels, 17, 120 Fourth St. S.W. Apt. B, was charged April 20 with probation violation.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Lantavious De’John Haynes, 22, 223 Third Ave. N.W., was charged April 21 with probation violation.

• Kenneth McKinley Harrison, 49, 812 Doc Darbyshire Rd., Norman Park, was charged April 21 with failure to appear and probation violation.

• Johnny Paul Johnson, 49, 30, East Bethel Lot 5, was charged April 21, with probation violation.

• Kameion Pace, 31, 212 Lynn St., was charged April 21 with probation violation.

• Crystal Cleo Gomez, 36, 9180 Seventh St., was charged April 21 with violation compulsory school attendance. 

• Trystan Logan Steffen, 20, 381 Merritt Rd., was charged April 21 with failure to appear.

• Frank Larry Richards, 22, 4191 Hwy. 111, was charged April 14 as a fugitive from justice.

