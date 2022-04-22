Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Brandon Lavon-Thomas Palmer, 22, 502 Fifth Ave. N.W., was charged April 22 with loud music from auto, possession of tools for commission of a crime, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
• Percy Jakwaile Crawford Jr., 46, 809 Second Ave. S.W., was charged April 21 with two counts of theft by shoplifting.
• Brodrick Jerrel Blackwell, 32, was charged April 21 with trespassing.
• Isaiah Quadeer Daniels, 17, 120 Fourth St. S.W. Apt. B, was charged April 20 with probation violation.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Lantavious De’John Haynes, 22, 223 Third Ave. N.W., was charged April 21 with probation violation.
• Kenneth McKinley Harrison, 49, 812 Doc Darbyshire Rd., Norman Park, was charged April 21 with failure to appear and probation violation.
• Johnny Paul Johnson, 49, 30, East Bethel Lot 5, was charged April 21, with probation violation.
• Kameion Pace, 31, 212 Lynn St., was charged April 21 with probation violation.
• Crystal Cleo Gomez, 36, 9180 Seventh St., was charged April 21 with violation compulsory school attendance.
• Trystan Logan Steffen, 20, 381 Merritt Rd., was charged April 21 with failure to appear.
• Frank Larry Richards, 22, 4191 Hwy. 111, was charged April 14 as a fugitive from justice.
