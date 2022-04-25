Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Ricky Lee Harper, 29, 1250 JP Perry Rd., Norman Park, was charged April 21 with D.U.I. and speeding.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Ty’cameron La’darius Hayes, 25, 363 Gil Harbin Industrial, Valdosta, was charged April 24 with disorderly conduct.
• Ricky Rivera Jr., 23, 120 31st Ave. N.E., was charged April 22 with D.U.I.
• Sandra Denise Williams, 46, 224 Sixth St. S.W., was charged April 24 with disorderly conduct.
• Abby Cordova, 44, 11 White Lane, was charged April 22 with three counts of financial transaction card fraud.
• Vincent Lameir King, 35, 611 Third St. N.W., was charged April 21 with willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Juan Gerardo Palacios, 19, 299 Oak St., Omega, was charged April 24 with aggravated assault; D.U.I.; possession, manufacture, distribution, etc. and possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes.
• Warren David Young, 51, 50 Caroline Lane, Rossville, Ga., was charged April 22 with exploitation of an elderly person, forgery, theft by deception and probation violation.
• Christi Lynn Williams, 41, 209 Jasmine Lane, Norman Park, was charged April 23 with second degree cruelty to children.
• Jennifer Patrice McCants, 29, 611 Third Ave. N.W., was charged April 21 with prostitution.
• Willis Williams, 17, 3109 Veterans Pkwy N., was charged April 22 with criminal trespass.
Incidents
• A complainant came into the sheriff’s office lobby to report the theft of four catalytic converters off their vehicles.
