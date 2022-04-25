Georgia State Patrol

Arrests

Ricky Lee Harper, 29, 1250 JP Perry Rd., Norman Park, was charged April 21 with D.U.I. and speeding.

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Ty’cameron La’darius Hayes, 25, 363 Gil Harbin Industrial, Valdosta, was charged April 24 with disorderly conduct.

• Ricky Rivera Jr., 23, 120 31st Ave. N.E., was charged April 22 with D.U.I.

• Sandra Denise Williams, 46, 224 Sixth St. S.W., was charged April 24 with disorderly conduct.

• Abby Cordova, 44, 11 White Lane, was charged April 22 with three counts of financial transaction card fraud.

• Vincent Lameir King, 35, 611 Third St. N.W., was charged April 21 with willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Juan Gerardo Palacios, 19, 299 Oak St., Omega, was charged April 24 with aggravated assault; D.U.I.; possession, manufacture, distribution, etc. and possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes.

• Warren David Young, 51, 50 Caroline Lane, Rossville, Ga., was charged April 22 with exploitation of an elderly person, forgery, theft by deception and probation violation.

• Christi Lynn Williams, 41, 209 Jasmine Lane, Norman Park, was charged April 23 with second degree cruelty to children.

• Jennifer Patrice McCants, 29, 611 Third Ave. N.W., was charged April 21 with prostitution.

• Willis Williams, 17, 3109 Veterans Pkwy N., was charged April 22 with criminal trespass.

Incidents

A complainant came into the sheriff’s office lobby to report the theft of four catalytic converters off their vehicles.

