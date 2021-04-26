Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Natasha Hope Hill, 31, 1806 West Blvd., was charged April 23 with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession and use of a drug related object.
• Jerry Dewayne Ricter Jr., 31, 900 West Blvd., was charged April 25 with D.U.I.-Alcohol and tail lights required.
• Jasmine Tashelle Richardson, 27, 1205 Sixth Ave. Apt D, was charged April 25 with criminal trespass and simple assault.
• Ashley Jarvis, 34, 345 Janes Lane, Ochlocknee, was charged April 24 with possession of a schedule I controlled substance.
• Brandy Leigh Apperson, 35, 406 West Broad Ave., Doerun, was charged April 24 with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; possession of drug related object; and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
Incidents
• Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Hillcrest Ave in reference to damage to property. The complainant stated that the back window of their truck was damaged at some point during the previous night. The officer noticed that the damage was similar to a pellet or airsoft rifle.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Brenden Scott Pollock, 36, 132 Adams Road, Pavo, was charged April 24 with driving with a suspended license.
• Elmira Petterson, 62, 476 Dean Mathews Road, was charged April 24 with driving too fast for conditions, D.U.I. and driving without a license.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Starvinsky Lashaun Farrell, 38, 816 6th Ave. N.W., was charged April 24 with third degree felony.
• Melissa Lea Conger, 37, 2122 Old Doerun Road, was charged April 24 with failure to appear.
• Shawn Darryl Bowen, 40, 3018 Ellenton-Omega Road, Omega, was charged April 23 with failure to appear.
• Florencio Comenares Rodriguez, 33, 900 Block Smith Road, was charged April 24 with possession of methamphetamine
• Patrica Negrete, 31, 3071 Bee Line Road, Coolidge, was charged April 24 with possession of methamphetamine.
Incidents
• Deputies were dispatched to the DM Food Mart at 163 S. Baker St., Ellenton, in reference to a theft. Three juveniles were seen by the store clerk to have stolen 7-8 electronic cigarettes. Deputies later viewed the surveillance footage of the store and were able to identify two of the three suspects. The value of the E-cigs were approximately $75-$90.
• Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of E. Bethel Ave. in reference to suspected identity theft. The complainant claimed that identifying documents had been stolen out of their trash. They showed deputies where they had received unemployment information even though they never applied for it.
• Deputies were dispatched to 188 Hopewell Church Road in reference to a past-occurred theft. A person who had just bonded out from the Colquitt County Jail returned home to find several items stolen. The complainant stated that five chainsaws, two table saws, several air compressors and several other power hand tools were stolen from their workshop at their residence. The approximate cost of the items was $20,000.
