Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Julio Cesar Meza, 48, 189 Smith Dairy Rd., Ray City, was charged April 26 with driving while license suspended or revoked, expired vehicle tag or decal and windshield specification.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Hasim Latif Trimble, 20, 165 Hawthorne Drive, was charged April 25 with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Rakeem Ramon Hightower, 25, 706 Coventry Circle, was charged April 25 with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, willful obstruction of law enforcement, possession of a firearm by a convicted felony and possession of a firearm during a crime.
• Trayvus Johnson, 24, 810 Ninth St. N.W., was charged April 25 with purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; possession of ecstasy with intent to distribute; and possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a crime.
• Nigel Nykavien Hillie, 25, 1246 West Central Ave., was charged April 25 with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession of firearm by convicted felon and possession of a firearm during a crime.
• Christopher Daniel Bozeman, 29, 2094 RL Sears Rd., was charged April 23 with leaving the scene of an accident, no insurance and suspended license.
• Melissa Renee Barnes, 42, 5063 Boyed St., Megis, was charged April 26 with probation violation.
• Vonika Terresa Butler, 32, 811 Second Ave. S.W., was charged April 26 with battery - family violence.
• Tavrean Esmond Newton, 36, 5536 Bob White Drive, Valdosta, was charged April 25 with third degree forgery.
• Jontravious Keyshawn Taylor, 23, 275 Capt. Gay Rd., was charged April 25 with probation violation.
• Mary Elizabeth Wiggins, 32, 126 North Academy St., Funston, was charged April 26 with pedestrian under the influence.
• Delfino Lopez, 19, 334 Honey Bear Rd., Norman Park, was charged April 24 with D.U.I.; giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer; and driving without a valid license.
• Ni’Javious Curshon Brown, 22, 157 Mimosa Lane, Norman Park, was charged April 21 with two counts of probation violation and giving false name, address or birthdate.
Incidents
• Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Crosland-Scooterville Road in reference to a burglary. Three Adidas NMD1 shoes, a Roku 32” smart TV and an Asus 16” laptop were all reported stolen. The shoes were all different colors: One white, one blue and one black. All were unworn and still in their original boxes.
• Deputies were dispatched to two addresses on Perry Road in reference to stolen catalytic converters.
