Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Andarius Mickael, 21, 209 Roland Drive, was charged April 23 with probation violation.
• Belinda Carroll Jackson, 47, 1651 Funston Sale City Road, was charged April 26 with two counts of trespassing, criminal trespass, theft by shoplifting in the first degree and theft by shoplifting in the fourth degree.
• Erik Omar Leon, 21, 310 Dogwood Drive, was charged April 24 with obstruction of an officer.
• Travis Grissett, 40, 24 Kingwood Garden Drive, was charged April 25 with obstruction of an officer.
• Dalmonica Shekeyvia Davis, 24, 1112 10th St. S.E., was charged April 19 with probation violation.
Incidents
• Officers were dispatched to the Walmart on Veterans Parkway South in reference to shoplifting. Before the officer’s arrival, they were notified that Belinda Jackson, 47, 1651 Funston Sale City Road, had already left the scene carrying stolen goods. Officers found Jackson’s black Dodge Durango turning onto Veterans Parkway. They conducted an investigatory stop and notified Jackson that she had been previously trespassed from the property and was being placed under arrest for violating that trespass. Officers began to search the Durango in which they found a trolling motor, air compressor, four black keys and a box of garbage which Walmart management had previously reported stolen, the officers’ report said.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Holly Ann Pollock, 35, 691 US Hwy. 319 N., was charged April 24 with permitting unlicensed driver to drive, failure to appear and violation of window tint law.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Dante Trashown Oliver, 31, 906 Oakdale Court, Albany, was charged April 26 with speeding and driving without a license.
• Tawon Jamar Warren, 39, 564 26th Ave. S.E., was charged April 26 with two counts of probation violation.
Incidents
• Deputies were dispatched to the 1100 block of 13th St. S.E., in reference to a rear window being “completely shattered” on a truck. After investigation, deputies concluded that something very small hit the back windshield with the approximate size of a small pellet or BB.
