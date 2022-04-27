Doerun Police Department

Arrests

Kyle Turner Akridge, 31, 2974 Hwy. 270 W., Sale City, was charged April 26 with probation violation.

Georgia State Patrol

Arrests

Troy Dewayne Ware Gerren, 37, 1330 Hwy. 319 N., Norman Park, was charged April 25 with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, failure to drive within a single lane, improper passing, improper lane change, three counts of speeding and reckless driving.

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Virginia Lee Baker, 28, 213 Alison Rd., was charged April 26 with probation violation.

• James Lamont Timpson, 46, 3635 Cape Lane, Conyers, Ga., was charged April 26 with speeding.

• Ieshia Tyreal Moore, 29, 207 Eighth St. S.W., was charged April 26 with terroristic threats and acts.

• Matthew Xavier Sailor, 28, 30 Carolyn St., was charged April 24 with simple battery - family violence. 

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

George Edward Miller, 52, 174 Boxelder Lane, Ocilla, Ga., was charged April 26 with probation violation.

• Terri Wallis, 34, 133 Tallapoosa Rd., Fitzgerald, Ga., was charged April 26 with probation violation.

• Wendell Fain Griffin Jr., 41, 1074 Waites Rd., Norman Park, was charged April 26 with probation violation.

• I’Quavien Nyquez Grier, 19, 1367 Summer Circle, was charged April 26 with marijuana possession less than an ounce and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

• Cody Richardson Gignac, 31, 132 Jones Lane, was charged April 26 with three counts of probation violation.

• Matthew Lee Brown, 33, 4122 West McDonald St., Pavo, was charged April 26 with probation violation.

• Jackie Samuel Payne Jr., 40, 362 Yogi Bear Rd., Norman Park, was charged April 17 with probation violation.

• Claude Nmn Cowart, 47, 310 Dogwood Circle, was charged April 26 with trafficking methamphetamine.

• Karrie Elizabeth English, 31, 273 Horne St., Norman Park, was charged April 27 with trafficking methamphetamine.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you