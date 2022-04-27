Doerun Police Department
Arrests
• Kyle Turner Akridge, 31, 2974 Hwy. 270 W., Sale City, was charged April 26 with probation violation.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Troy Dewayne Ware Gerren, 37, 1330 Hwy. 319 N., Norman Park, was charged April 25 with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, failure to drive within a single lane, improper passing, improper lane change, three counts of speeding and reckless driving.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Virginia Lee Baker, 28, 213 Alison Rd., was charged April 26 with probation violation.
• James Lamont Timpson, 46, 3635 Cape Lane, Conyers, Ga., was charged April 26 with speeding.
• Ieshia Tyreal Moore, 29, 207 Eighth St. S.W., was charged April 26 with terroristic threats and acts.
• Matthew Xavier Sailor, 28, 30 Carolyn St., was charged April 24 with simple battery - family violence.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• George Edward Miller, 52, 174 Boxelder Lane, Ocilla, Ga., was charged April 26 with probation violation.
• Terri Wallis, 34, 133 Tallapoosa Rd., Fitzgerald, Ga., was charged April 26 with probation violation.
• Wendell Fain Griffin Jr., 41, 1074 Waites Rd., Norman Park, was charged April 26 with probation violation.
• I’Quavien Nyquez Grier, 19, 1367 Summer Circle, was charged April 26 with marijuana possession less than an ounce and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Cody Richardson Gignac, 31, 132 Jones Lane, was charged April 26 with three counts of probation violation.
• Matthew Lee Brown, 33, 4122 West McDonald St., Pavo, was charged April 26 with probation violation.
• Jackie Samuel Payne Jr., 40, 362 Yogi Bear Rd., Norman Park, was charged April 17 with probation violation.
• Claude Nmn Cowart, 47, 310 Dogwood Circle, was charged April 26 with trafficking methamphetamine.
• Karrie Elizabeth English, 31, 273 Horne St., Norman Park, was charged April 27 with trafficking methamphetamine.
