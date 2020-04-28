Sheriff’s Office
Charges and Arrests
• Barbara Gail Purvis, 61, 524 Indian Lake Drive, Norman Park, was charged April 27 with three counts of bad check
• Chadwick Thomas Carruthers, 46, 7678 Old Adel Road, was charged April 26 with simple battery.
• Byron Mejia, 29, 350 Country Circle, was charged April 24 with rape and aggravated assault.
• Richard Jermaine Bell, 34, 2817 Twenty-second Street N.W., was charged April 26 with public drunkenness and bench warrant.
• Kacy Lynn Jones, 34, 144 Holly Street, was charged April 26 with probation violation and bench warrant.
• Raekwon Raheem Williams, 22, 205 Dennis Powell Lane, Norman Park, was charged April 27 with probation violation.
• Madison Lee Roland, 21, 329 JD Herndon Road, was charged April 24 with failure to appear.
• Charles Victor Norcross, 47, 134 Yates Lane, was charged April 25 with driving without a license.
• Eric Shawn Mitchell, 26, 331 Southerland Avenue, Berlin, was charged April 23 with failure to drive within single lane and Schedule II possession of meth.
• Clyde Doyle Hamby Jr., 367 Jasmine Lane, Omega, was charged April 25 with two counts of theft by taking and theft by receiving stolen property.
Theft
• A woman on Tallokas Road reported on April 27 that one Motorola phone and one cooler and drinks were stolen from her vehicle.
• A man on Yates Lane reported on April 25 that one Ryobi cordless power drill, one Ryobi pressure washer and one Ryobi sand blaster were stolen from his work truck.
Moultrie Police
Charges and Arrests
• Jazma Janae Ponder, 30, 404 Thirtieth Street S.E. B8, was charged April 24 with obstruction of an officer.
• Shkayla Nicole Spradley, 28, 533 Twenty-seventh Street Apt 1, with April 24 with battery.
• Connie M. Jarrell, 58, 1191 Myron Hart Road, Coolidge, was charged April 26 with driving under the influence (DUI) and required position and methods of turning at intersections.
• Joshua Jamara Rhymes, 33, 839 Northside Drive Apt. 3, was charged April 27 with driving while license withdrawn.
• Quatesha Qanee Williams, 21, 805 Apt. S, was charged April 16 with obstruction of an officer.
• Jose Ramos, 28, 1208 Thirteenth Street S.W., was charged April 24 with probation violation.
• Daryl Lloyd Knight, 28, 9460 Massy Post Road, Sparks, was charged April 25 with unsafe operation of radio or telephone and driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Cleveland Jamison, 47, 318 Fourth Street N.W., was charged April 25 with theft by shoplifting.
Berlin Police
Charges and Arrests
• Christopher Dee Hood, 43, Berlin, was charged April 25 with disorderly conduct.
• Christopher Darren Hobgood, 49, 247 Smith Street, Berlin, was charged April 25 with disorderly conduct.
Georgia State Patrol
Charges and Arrests
• Quanterrius Toomer, 26, 1188 Sixth Street S.W., was charged April 26 with possession of marijuana and possession of ecstasy with intent to distribute.
