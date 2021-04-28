Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Officers were dispatched to Wal-Mart on Veterans Parkway in reference to possible drug activity in the men’s bathroom. Upon entering the bathroom, officers heard a male speaking incoherently to himself. They then heard James Nicholas Walker, 35, 124 Phillips Road, Carlisle, Arkansas flushing the toilet while “huffing loudly then coughing.” The officers advised Walker to open the door to the bathroom stall. After “several attempts” Walker opened the door. The officers noted that he looked “disheveled with dilated pupils and ‘snot’ on his upper lip and in the hair on his beard. Officers also noticed two cans on the top of the toilet. Walker was then detained by officers and led outside to their patrol car. The officers identified the cans as compressed air commonly used to clean computer keyboards. Walker was charged with intentional inhalation of model glue.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Jack Dearly Diamond, 50, 103 A Smithwick Bridge Road, Coolidge, was charged April 27 with failure to appear.
• Alex Clayton Barrett, 27, 162 Cook Road Unit B, was charged April 27 with four counts of criminal damage to property, second degree burglary, failure to appear and two counts of theft by taking.
• Ashley Nicol Allen, 28, 318 Hyde Lane, Norman Park, was charged April 27 with party to a crime and battery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.