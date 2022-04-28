Georgia State Patrol

Arrests

Norma Martinez, 43, 203 Cedar St., Omega, was charged April 28 with speeding, expired vehicle tag or decal and driving without a valid license.

• Evans Bernard Jean-Pierre, 27, 2847 Concord Circle, East Point, Ga., was charged April 26 with speeding and driving while license withdrawn.

• Roderick Abraham Speed, 46, was charged April 26 with D.U.I., due care, no insurance, seatbelt violation and illegal parking.

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Ottis Leonard Hargraves, 68, 227 Second Ave. Apt. 207, was charged April 27 with tag lights required, D.U.I. and failure to drive within a single lane.

• Keith Brandon Dean, 25, 920 Second St. S.E., was charged April 27 with probation violation.

• Treyquan Jamerson, 20, 220 Hawthorne Drive, was charged April 27 with probation violation.

Incidents

Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Fourth Avenue in reference to damaged property. A window was busted out apparently by a brick. No evidence of an object was found inside. 

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Noah Lew Sangster, 38, 1350 Pierce Chapel Rd., Cairo, was charged April 22 was charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and use of a communication facility in commission of a felony involving a controlled substance.

• Mary Elizabeth Wiggins, 32, 126 North Academy St., Funston, was charged April 25 with probation violation.

• Claude Nelson Cowart, 47, 310 Dogwood Circle, was charged April 27 with parole violation.

• Alex Clayton Barrett, 28, 211 Cook Rd., was charged April 25 with probation violation.

• Chris Frank Bridges, 46, 188 Hopewell Church Rd., was charged April 27 with burglary.

• Jason Lee Guyton, 21, 907 Ridgewood Drive, Valdosta, was charged April 27 with third degree forgery.

• Jason Theron Mims, 39, 1210 Berry Lane, Tifton, was changed April 27 with probation violation.

• Yasheed Wheeler, 17, 102 Rachel Lane, Thomasville, was charged April 27 with obstruction of an officer and marijuana possession less than an ounce.

• Parker Gary Giles, 42, 356 McMassey Rd., was charged April 27 with bondsman off bond.

Incidents

An armed robbery occurred Wednesday night at the Dollar General in Ellenton. Deputies did not provide a description of the suspect.

• Deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Whitfield Road in reference to a past theft. A Husqvuarna blade chainsaw valued at $560, a camo Magellan hip wader suit with unknown value and a Husky carry along toolbox with unknown value.

