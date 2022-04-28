Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Norma Martinez, 43, 203 Cedar St., Omega, was charged April 28 with speeding, expired vehicle tag or decal and driving without a valid license.
• Evans Bernard Jean-Pierre, 27, 2847 Concord Circle, East Point, Ga., was charged April 26 with speeding and driving while license withdrawn.
• Roderick Abraham Speed, 46, was charged April 26 with D.U.I., due care, no insurance, seatbelt violation and illegal parking.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Ottis Leonard Hargraves, 68, 227 Second Ave. Apt. 207, was charged April 27 with tag lights required, D.U.I. and failure to drive within a single lane.
• Keith Brandon Dean, 25, 920 Second St. S.E., was charged April 27 with probation violation.
• Treyquan Jamerson, 20, 220 Hawthorne Drive, was charged April 27 with probation violation.
Incidents
• Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Fourth Avenue in reference to damaged property. A window was busted out apparently by a brick. No evidence of an object was found inside.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Noah Lew Sangster, 38, 1350 Pierce Chapel Rd., Cairo, was charged April 22 was charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and use of a communication facility in commission of a felony involving a controlled substance.
• Mary Elizabeth Wiggins, 32, 126 North Academy St., Funston, was charged April 25 with probation violation.
• Claude Nelson Cowart, 47, 310 Dogwood Circle, was charged April 27 with parole violation.
• Alex Clayton Barrett, 28, 211 Cook Rd., was charged April 25 with probation violation.
• Chris Frank Bridges, 46, 188 Hopewell Church Rd., was charged April 27 with burglary.
• Jason Lee Guyton, 21, 907 Ridgewood Drive, Valdosta, was charged April 27 with third degree forgery.
• Jason Theron Mims, 39, 1210 Berry Lane, Tifton, was changed April 27 with probation violation.
• Yasheed Wheeler, 17, 102 Rachel Lane, Thomasville, was charged April 27 with obstruction of an officer and marijuana possession less than an ounce.
• Parker Gary Giles, 42, 356 McMassey Rd., was charged April 27 with bondsman off bond.
Incidents
• An armed robbery occurred Wednesday night at the Dollar General in Ellenton. Deputies did not provide a description of the suspect.
• Deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Whitfield Road in reference to a past theft. A Husqvuarna blade chainsaw valued at $560, a camo Magellan hip wader suit with unknown value and a Husky carry along toolbox with unknown value.
