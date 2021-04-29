Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Thomas Jadin Barnes, 23, 1622 Camilla Hwy., was charged April 28 with D.U.I. and first degree public indecency.
• Bradley Rutledge, 31, 135 Cocomo, was charged April 27 with trespassing.
• Tyrone Bernard Green, 45, 511 Alder St., was charged April 25 with probation violation.
• Kelvonte Battle, 20, 409 11th Court S.E., was charged April 28 with 10 counts of financial transaction card fraud.
• Oshay Rashawn Andrews, 28, 442 31st St. S.E., was charged April 28 with battery.
• Sapphira Clark, 18, 235 Dandron, was charged April 26 with battery.
• Caleb Weldon, 18, 809 Second Ave. S.W., was charged April 26 with aggravated stalking and battery.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Patricia Ann Daniels, 47, 3509 Doerun Road, Norman Park, was charged April 29 with D.U.I., unsafe operation of radio or telephone and failure to drive within a single lane.
Berlin Police Department
Arrests
• Hector Martinez, 42, 3457 Sylvester Drive Lot 3, was charged April 29 with possession of drug related objects and driving without a valid license.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
• Deputies were dispatched to 2300 block of Livingston Bridge Road in reference to a theft. The complainant stated that a variety of power and work tools, a black tool box and a 6-foot ladder had been taken from their home. The estimated value of the stolen items is approximately $500.
