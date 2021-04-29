Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Thomas Jadin Barnes, 23, 1622 Camilla Hwy., was charged April 28 with D.U.I. and first degree public indecency.

Bradley Rutledge, 31, 135 Cocomo, was charged April 27 with trespassing.

Tyrone Bernard Green, 45, 511 Alder St., was charged April 25 with probation violation.

Kelvonte Battle, 20, 409 11th Court S.E., was charged April 28 with 10 counts of financial transaction card fraud.

Oshay Rashawn Andrews, 28, 442 31st St. S.E., was charged April 28 with battery.

Sapphira Clark, 18, 235 Dandron, was charged April 26 with battery.

Caleb Weldon, 18, 809 Second Ave. S.W., was charged April 26 with aggravated stalking and battery.

Georgia State Patrol

Arrests

Patricia Ann Daniels, 47, 3509 Doerun Road, Norman Park, was charged April 29 with D.U.I., unsafe operation of radio or telephone and failure to drive within a single lane.

Berlin Police Department

Arrests

Hector Martinez, 42, 3457 Sylvester Drive Lot 3, was charged April 29 with possession of drug related objects and driving without a valid license. 

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Incidents

Deputies were dispatched to 2300 block of Livingston Bridge Road in reference to a theft. The complainant stated that a variety of power and work tools, a black tool box and a 6-foot ladder had been taken from their home. The estimated value of the stolen items is approximately $500.

