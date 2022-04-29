Norman Park Police Department

Arrests

Gretchen Plummer Smith, 51, 1082 Roanoke Ave., McDonough, Ga., was charged April 25 with driving while license suspended or revoked and tail lights required.

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Ronald Dale Durham Jr., 17, 124 Dunn Rd., was charged April 28 with armed robbery and first degree home invasion.

• Brodrick Jerrel Blackwell, 32, was charged April 28 with theft by misdemeanor shoplifting.

• Marsha Lynn Presley, 51, 1720 South Main St., was charged April 28 with two counts of failure to appear and driving while license suspended or revoked.

• Eric Lamar Palmore, 27, 424 First Ave. S.W., was charged April 28 with probation violation.

• Dontrerio Marquiz Uzzell, 21, 1009 Eighth Ave. was charged April 28 with willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Hasim Latif Trimble, 20, 165 Hawthorne Drive, was charged April 28 with possession of a schedule II controlled substance. 

• Gerald Jerry Watts, 54, 104 Second St. S.W., was charged April 22 with failure to appear.

• Monrico Typez Robinson, 31, 159 Ruth St., was charged April 25 with failure to appear and two counts of obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

