Norman Park Police Department
Arrests
• Gretchen Plummer Smith, 51, 1082 Roanoke Ave., McDonough, Ga., was charged April 25 with driving while license suspended or revoked and tail lights required.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Ronald Dale Durham Jr., 17, 124 Dunn Rd., was charged April 28 with armed robbery and first degree home invasion.
• Brodrick Jerrel Blackwell, 32, was charged April 28 with theft by misdemeanor shoplifting.
• Marsha Lynn Presley, 51, 1720 South Main St., was charged April 28 with two counts of failure to appear and driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Eric Lamar Palmore, 27, 424 First Ave. S.W., was charged April 28 with probation violation.
• Dontrerio Marquiz Uzzell, 21, 1009 Eighth Ave. was charged April 28 with willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Hasim Latif Trimble, 20, 165 Hawthorne Drive, was charged April 28 with possession of a schedule II controlled substance.
• Gerald Jerry Watts, 54, 104 Second St. S.W., was charged April 22 with failure to appear.
• Monrico Typez Robinson, 31, 159 Ruth St., was charged April 25 with failure to appear and two counts of obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
