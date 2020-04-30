Sheriff’s Office
Charges and Arrests
• Jimmy Darrell Smith Jr., 31, 1780 Woodland Road Lot 2, was charged April 27 with possession of meth, possession of drug related object and crossing of guard lines with weapons or drugs.
• Jimmy Wayne Tucker, 44, 1515 Highway 319 S, was charged April 26 with obstruction of an officer, false statements, etc. in matters within jurisdiction of the state and possession of arms by a convicted felon.
• Sammy Jamie Griner, 38, 10094 Woodpecker Road, Baconton, was charged April 28 with criminal trespass.
Moultrie Police
Charges and Arrests
• David Marrero, 24, 1608 South Main Street, was charged April 28 with possession of more than one ounce of marijuana.
• Trabian Darrell Jones, 24, 768 Vinson Road, Meigs, was charged April 29 with overtaking and passing generally and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
• Aubrey Lefay Sumner, 57, 398 Paul Sumner Road, Omega, was charged April 29 with three counts of aggravated assault and three counts of cruelty to children in the third degree.
• Leroy Esther, 56, 3434 Beeline Road, Coolidge, was charged April 28 with driving under the influence (DUI), having an open container in the vehicle and driving without headlights when required.
• Justin Benjamin Morey, 35, 198 Grantham Road, Doerun, was charged April 29 with criminal trespass, improper tag display, theft by shoplifting and expired or no license plate or decal.
• Torey Lavasky Terry, 37, 401 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Apt. L, was charged April 26 with battery.
• Terrance Jermaine King, 34, 1204 Fourth Avenue S.E., was charged April 27 with battery and third-degree cruelty to children.
• Kristie Nell Hayes, 43, 3226 N. Spair Street Apt. D, Thomasville, was charged April 28 with fourth degree forgery.
• Jonathan Randall Folsom, 22, 24 Kingwood Garden Road, was charged April 27 with possession of meth.
• Anibal de Leon, 23, 3066 Thompson Road, Quitman, was charged April 28 with driving without a license.
Theft
• A resident on Hopewell Church Road reported on April 28 that one spinner reel and one tacklebox with accessories had been stolen from the residence.
Georgia State Patrol
Charges and Arrests
• Kelvin Antonio Graham, 29, 28205 S.W. 124 Circuit, Homestead, Fla., was charged April 29 with having an open container in the vehicle, driving under the influence (DUI), having no tag, driving without a license and window glazing violation.
• Ronald Jermaine Johnson, 36, 512 Doc Darbyshire Road, Norman Park, was charged April 25 failure to stop for stop sign and driving without a valid license.
• Quinton Jerome Daniels, 30, 619 Ninth Avenue S.E., was charged April 26 with failure to drive within single lane, driving under the influence (DUI), possession of marijuana, possession of arms by convicted felons, required position and methods of turning and driving while license withdrawn.
Berlin Police
Charges and Arrests
• Kevin Lamar Penson, 48, 4311 S.W. Twenty-fourth Street, Hollywood, Fla., was charged April 29 with speeding, expired or no driver’s license, driving while tag is suspended and having an open container in the vehicle.
• Curtis Trovell White, 39, 709 N. Jackson Street, Albany, was charged April 28 with possession of arms by convicted felon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.