Berlin Police Department

Arrests

• Fabio Salinas, 26, 67 Woodhaven Road, Coolidge, was charged April 29 with possession of a drug related object. 

• Everardo Morin, 22, 210 Ashley St., Berlin, was charged April 29 with adult restraint seat belt, driving without a license and failure to drive within a single lane.

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

• Thomas Ray Davis, 25, 774 Moye Road, Norman Park, is on hold for Lowndes County as of April 30.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

• Carl Ashley Thompson, 36, 17 Sprinks Drive, Tifton, was charged April 29 with probation violation and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence. 

• John Skyler Cole, 28, 183 Royale Road, was charged April 29 with failure to appear.

• Timothy Debarge Slaughter, 35, 912 Thrd Ave. S.W., was charged April 29 with theft by taking and fourth degree forgery.

