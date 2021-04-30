Berlin Police Department
Arrests
• Fabio Salinas, 26, 67 Woodhaven Road, Coolidge, was charged April 29 with possession of a drug related object.
• Everardo Morin, 22, 210 Ashley St., Berlin, was charged April 29 with adult restraint seat belt, driving without a license and failure to drive within a single lane.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Thomas Ray Davis, 25, 774 Moye Road, Norman Park, is on hold for Lowndes County as of April 30.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Carl Ashley Thompson, 36, 17 Sprinks Drive, Tifton, was charged April 29 with probation violation and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence.
• John Skyler Cole, 28, 183 Royale Road, was charged April 29 with failure to appear.
• Timothy Debarge Slaughter, 35, 912 Thrd Ave. S.W., was charged April 29 with theft by taking and fourth degree forgery.
