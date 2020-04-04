Sheriff’s Office
Charges and Arrests
• Carl Edwards Jenkins, 42, 754 Shade Murphy Road, was charged April 2 with two counts of second degree burglary and vandalism to a place of worship.
• Casey Logan Banner, 39, 1750 Fourth Street S.E., was charged April 2 with probation violation.
• Amanda Darlene Allen, 36, 913 B Circle Road, was charged April 2 with second degree burglary, theft by deception and vandalism to a place of worship.
Moultrie Police
Charges and Arrests
• Wesley Jarode Johnson, 28, 504 Second Avenue N.E., was charged April 2 with probation violation
• Tyler Nyquan McKinnon, 19, 401 N Brunswick Street, Jesup, was charged April 2 with disorderly conduct.
