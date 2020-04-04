Sheriff’s Office

Charges and Arrests

• Carl Edwards Jenkins, 42, 754 Shade Murphy Road, was charged April 2 with two counts of second degree burglary and vandalism to a place of worship.

• Casey Logan Banner, 39, 1750 Fourth Street S.E., was charged April 2 with probation violation.

• Amanda Darlene Allen, 36, 913 B Circle Road, was charged April 2 with second degree burglary, theft by deception and vandalism to a place of worship.

Moultrie Police

Charges and Arrests

• Wesley Jarode Johnson, 28, 504 Second Avenue N.E., was charged April 2 with probation violation

• Tyler Nyquan McKinnon, 19, 401 N Brunswick Street, Jesup, was charged April 2 with disorderly conduct.

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you