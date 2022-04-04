Berlin Police Department
Arrests
• Raul Herrera Balderas, 23, 81 Oak Ridge Drive, Valdosta, was charged April 2 with driving without a valid license and following too closely.
Norman Park Police Department
Arrests
• Austin Ray Foster, 24, 367 Jasmine Lane, Omega, was charged April 1 with probation violation, theft by taking and theft by receiving stolen property.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Sabrina Kay Stevenson, 45, 179 Green Oak St. Lot 1, Douglas, was charged April 1 with D.U.I., driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding.
• Terry Lee McDaniel, 32, 3734 Old Albany Rd., was charged April 3 with D.U.I., driving while license suspended, expired vehicle tag or decal and driver to exercise due care.
• Allison Renee Arrington, 41, 1205 Sumner Rd., was charged April 3 with D.U.I., marijuana possession-less than an ounce, unsafe operation of radio or telephone and no proof of insurance.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Nicholas Perez, 32, was charged April 3 with public drunkenness.
• Allen Roderick Kennedy, 27, 312 West Bethel Ave., was charged April 2 with driving without a valid license.
• Jason Jose Gallardo, 18, 206 Greenfield Church Rd., was charged April 3 with D.U.I., open container in vehicle and failure to drive within a single lane.
• Teresa Laverne Zeigler, 49, 710 West Princeton St., Sylvester, was charged April 1 with two counts of contempt of court.
• Tevin Shaqil Hightower, 28, 804 First Ave. S.W., was charged April 2 with parole violation.
• Alexis Danielle Griffin, 31, 1519 Old Albany Rd., was charged April 3 with probation violation.
• Jack Gay, 54, 1929 Third St. S.E., was charged April 1 with probation violation.
• Jeremy Deshaun Murray, 39, 1017 Joe Louis Ave., was charged April 2 with probation violation, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and stalking-family violence.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• James Tyler Scott, 22, 216 Chinaberry Lane, was charged April 1 with failure to appear.
• Christopher Alan Hooker, 22, 1817 Camilla Hwy., was charged April 4 with two counts of probation violation.
• Kenneth Allen, 23, 310 New River Church Rd., Tifton, was charged April 1 with failure to appear.
• Juni Ann Benavides, 17, 530 Darbyshire Rd., Norman Park, was charged April 1 with simple battery-family violence.
• Erick Luna Becerra, 22, 303 Magnolia Ave., was charged April 1 with no insurance, driving while license suspended and driving while tag is suspended.
• Shawn Presley, 61, 22926 10th Ave., Florala, Al., was charged April 2 with speeding, reckless driving, D.U.I. and driving while license suspended or revoked.
