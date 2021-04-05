Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Tymetrious Nyshaud Jenkins, 25, 1208 12th St. S.W., was charged April 2 with obstruction of an officer, possession of marjiuana less than ounce, driving on the wrong side of the highway, tampering with evidence and two counts of vehicles to be parked.
• Shaneika Rogers, 31, 2215 Sasser Lane, Augusta, was charged April 1 with possession of a schedule I controlled substance and possession of a drug related object.
Incidents
• Officers were called to the Westview Cemetery in reference to damage to property on April 3. The complainant stated several graves of Confederate veterans had their iron crosses thrown to the ground. These include the graves of James E. Moore, F.M. Taylor, W.D. Pace and more. The complainant stated that this damage had occurred in the past but was not reported and now had happened again. The officer advised the complainant that more patrols would be put in the area.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Erica Renee Smith, 40, 1817 Camilla Hwy., is on hold for Lee County as of April 2
Berlin Police Department
Arrests
• Nathaniel Lee Washington-Ghant, 39, 4133 Willis St., Columbus, was charged April 2 with speeding and driving with license withdrawn.
Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Jared Franklin Suber, 39, was charged March 31 with probation violation.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Demetri Williams Montague, 23, 4764 Michelle St., Valdosta, was charged April 2 with possession of meth, fleeing or attempting to elude, reckless driving, failure to stop at a stop sign, speeding, expired vehicle tag and failure to drive within a single lane.
• Larry Kyle Rowan, 24, 1162 Edward Warren Road, Lenox, was charged April 4 with possession of a drug related object and possession of meth.
• Joanny Lynn Tyson, 44, 145 Cox Lane Unit A, was charged April 2 with probation violation.
• Iva Lee Worthy Jr., 38, 4759 Goodson Road, Camilla, was charged April 4 with a probation violation.
• Amanda Leigh Hinson, 38, 2303 JP Perry Road, Norman Park, was charged April 3 with failure to drive within a single lane, driving a motor vehicle on suspended registration, driving with suspended license and possession of meth.
• Brandi Carolyn Landrum, 35, 149 S. Academy St., Funston, was charged April 4 with failure to appear.
• Shabria Naqasha Mumphrey, 27, 715 W. 22nd Ave., Cordele, was charged April 2 with failure to appear.
• Jade Alexandra Dykes, 27, 6965 Woodcliff Road, Valdosta is on hold for Lowndes County as of April 2.
Incidents
• A deputy was sent to 300 block of Club View Drive on April 2 in regards to a left. The complainant stated that three gold bars and two gold coins were stolen. The amount of the stolen goods is around $8,115.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.