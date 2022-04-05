Berlin Police Department

Arrests

Vera Elizabeth Morris, 38, 404 Seventh Ave. S.W. Apt. D1, was charged April 4 with two counts of probation violation.

Georgia State Patrol

Arrests

Marcie Thompson, 36, 142 Cora Mae Rd., Carrabelle, Fl., was charged March 30 with D.U.I, possession of methamphetamine, speeding and possession of a schedule IV controlled substance.

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Jasmine Tashelle Richardson, 28, 552 26th Ave. Apt. F., was charged April 4 with probation violation and failure to appear.

• Karle Franklin Bryant, 57, 918 Shelly Rd., Pavo, was charged April 4 with three counts of theft by shoplifting.

• Willie Wilburn, 28, 1463 Sam Sales Rd., was charged April 4 with battery.

• Billy Chanel Pace Jr., 41, 725 Third St. S.E., was charged April 4 with failure to appear.

• Keishadia Shanice Walker, 32, 1738 Gatewood Circle, was charged April 4 with D.U.I., unsafe operation of radio or telephone, marijuana possession (less than an ounce), possession of cocaine and possession of a schedule I controlled substance.

• Arthur Lee King, 61, 1054 Brannon St., Pavo, was charged April 4 with three counts of theft by shoplifting.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Luis Trujillo-Pena, 27, 4083 Sunbeam Rd., Jacksonville, Fl., was charged April 4 with 13 counts of financial transaction card fraud.

• Damien Santrez Daniels, 32, 1805 Keyshore Ave. Albany, was charged April 4 with failure to appear.

• Marlo Marloo Pinnock, 26, 4809 Stone Mountain Rd., Stone Mountain, was charged April 4 with two counts of criminal attempt to commit a felony and two counts to obtain, procure or give an inmate prohibited item without authorization.

• Rudolph Moody, 26, 3600 County Rd., Dawson, Al., was charged April 4 with unauthorized possession of prohibited item by inmate and two counts of criminal attempt to commit a felony.

• Kenyetta Deshawn Johnson, 29, 404 Clough St., Waycross, was charged April 4 with use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance; attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia controlled substance act and obtain, procure or give inmate prohibited item without authorization.

• Jimmy Dewayne Berrian, 44, 2006 Fawnridge Drive, Valdosta, was charged April 4 with two counts of criminal attempt to commit a felony.

• William Mucucoc, 36, 673 Circle Rd., was charged April 4 with simple battery-family violence.

