Berlin Police Department
Arrests
• Vera Elizabeth Morris, 38, 404 Seventh Ave. S.W. Apt. D1, was charged April 4 with two counts of probation violation.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Marcie Thompson, 36, 142 Cora Mae Rd., Carrabelle, Fl., was charged March 30 with D.U.I, possession of methamphetamine, speeding and possession of a schedule IV controlled substance.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Jasmine Tashelle Richardson, 28, 552 26th Ave. Apt. F., was charged April 4 with probation violation and failure to appear.
• Karle Franklin Bryant, 57, 918 Shelly Rd., Pavo, was charged April 4 with three counts of theft by shoplifting.
• Willie Wilburn, 28, 1463 Sam Sales Rd., was charged April 4 with battery.
• Billy Chanel Pace Jr., 41, 725 Third St. S.E., was charged April 4 with failure to appear.
• Keishadia Shanice Walker, 32, 1738 Gatewood Circle, was charged April 4 with D.U.I., unsafe operation of radio or telephone, marijuana possession (less than an ounce), possession of cocaine and possession of a schedule I controlled substance.
• Arthur Lee King, 61, 1054 Brannon St., Pavo, was charged April 4 with three counts of theft by shoplifting.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Luis Trujillo-Pena, 27, 4083 Sunbeam Rd., Jacksonville, Fl., was charged April 4 with 13 counts of financial transaction card fraud.
• Damien Santrez Daniels, 32, 1805 Keyshore Ave. Albany, was charged April 4 with failure to appear.
• Marlo Marloo Pinnock, 26, 4809 Stone Mountain Rd., Stone Mountain, was charged April 4 with two counts of criminal attempt to commit a felony and two counts to obtain, procure or give an inmate prohibited item without authorization.
• Rudolph Moody, 26, 3600 County Rd., Dawson, Al., was charged April 4 with unauthorized possession of prohibited item by inmate and two counts of criminal attempt to commit a felony.
• Kenyetta Deshawn Johnson, 29, 404 Clough St., Waycross, was charged April 4 with use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance; attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia controlled substance act and obtain, procure or give inmate prohibited item without authorization.
• Jimmy Dewayne Berrian, 44, 2006 Fawnridge Drive, Valdosta, was charged April 4 with two counts of criminal attempt to commit a felony.
• William Mucucoc, 36, 673 Circle Rd., was charged April 4 with simple battery-family violence.
